Modern Requirements Wins Silver in Reader’s Choice Awards
Toronto, Canada, December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Modern Requirements, a leading provider of requirements management software solutions and a Gold partner for Microsoft’s Azure DevOps software, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Silver in the 2022 Reader's Choice Awards by Visual Studio Magazine.
The Reader's Choice Awards, now in their 22nd year, honor the best products, tools, and services in the software development industry as voted on by Visual Studio Magazine readers. Modern Requirements was recognized in the "ALM, SCM, Requirements Management" category for its innovative and user-friendly platform. Across the 42-plus categories, more than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants in each category receiving gold, silver, and bronze badges, respectively.
"We are honored to be recognized by Visual Studio Magazine and its readers in this year's Reader's Choice Awards," said Modern Requirements CEO, Asif Sharif. "At Modern Requirements, our goal is to make the requirements gathering and management process as efficient and effective as possible for our customers. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are grateful for the support of our users."
Modern Requirements is dedicated to continuously improving and updating its software to meet the changing needs of its customers. The company's platform helps organizations streamline the requirements gathering and management process, enabling them to make better, more informed decisions and deliver higher quality products.
For more information about Modern Requirements and its award-winning software, visit www.modernrequirements.com
About Modern Requirements: Modern Requirements is a leading enterprise requirements lifecycle solutions provider. Its award-winning flagship product, Modern Requirements4DevOps, is fully embedded in Azure DevOps. Referred to as Microsoft’s Requirements Management go-to partner, Modern Requirements has become an industry staple for those positioned on Microsoft’s leading ALM tools – Azure DevOps Server and Azure DevOps. Modern Requirement4DevOps supports agile, waterfall, and hybrid requirements approaches. It includes an industry-leading feature set with complete project auditability.
Media Contact:
Darshanie Mahadeo, Senior Marketing Manager: darshanie.mahadeo@modernrequirements.com
