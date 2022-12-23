The Catholic Children’s Home Receives a Christmas Surprise
ProCare Health Embraces the Gift of Giving
Lake St. Louis, MO, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This Christmas season, the leading bariatric supplement provider, ProCare Health, is fulfilling the Christmas lists (and then some) and providing a Christmas Eve dinner for 27 children at the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton, Illinois.
On Thursday, December 15th, ProCare Health assisted in delivering the gifts to the orphanage, whose mission is to aid, protect, and care for the needs, education, and welfare of dependent, neglected, abused, or otherwise hurting children and families regardless of economic status, race, religious beliefs, and nationality.
Established in 1879 by the Precious Blood Sisters of Ruma, Illinois, the Catholic Children’s Home has a 143-year history of providing care for those in need.
Professional services available include:
· Therapy
· Counseling
· Social Work
· Specialist Care
· Education
For more information, please visit www(dot)catholicchildrenshome(dot)com(slash)professional(dash)services.
Programs available include:
· Special Education Schooling – the program provides year-round education and therapeutic services to students ages 5 to 21. For more information on this program, please visit www(dot)catholicchildrenshome(dot)com(slash)special(dash)education(dash)school.
· Residential Services – these are available for boys ages 11 to 18 and consist of long-term care (six months or longer) and emergency shelter care (less than one month). State and private welfare agencies and school districts place children into the necessary level of care.
· LIFT Program – this consists of supervised independent living for up to 20 boys ages 17 to 21 to prepare Catholic Children’s Home residents for successful, self-sufficient community living. Full-time staff is available 24/7 for support, education, and supervision.
For more information on the Catholic Children’s Home programs, please visit www(dot)catholicchildrenshome(dot)com(slash)programs.
In this season of giving, ProCare Health is giving back to those in need, and you can too. Volunteers and donations help the orphanage to maintain its valuable staff and programs that support its residents.
To fill out a volunteer application or locate the donation form, please visit www(dot)catholicchildrenshome(dot)com(slash)get(underscore)involved.
Please mail donations to Alton Catholic Children’s Home, 1400 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002. You may email Mike Montez at montez(at)catholicchildrenshome(dot).com or call (618) 465-3594 with any inquiries.
About ProCare Health
ProCare Health is a bariatric supplement market leader, focusing on post-surgery nutritional needs to ensure patients meet their weight loss goals. With the expertise of bariatric doctors and dietitians, ProCare Health became its own stand-alone business. They keep their process easy, their products affordable, and patients healthy.
For more information on ProCare Health, please visit www(dot)procarenow(dot)com.
