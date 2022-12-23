49th Street Bail Bonds Urges Holiday Shoppers to Take Care While Shopping Online to Avoid Scammers
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Shares Online Scams to Be Wary of This Holiday Season.
Clearwater, FL, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 49th Street Bail Bonds, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, announces the launch of their newest blog entitled, “Avoiding Holiday Scams.” This blog was created with the desire to protect holiday shoppers from online scammers this season. To read more, visit: https://49thstreetbailbonds.com/avoid-online-scams/.
Want to avoid misinformation and learn more about how to protect yourself? Follow 49th Street Bail Bonds’s website. As the owner of 49th Street Bail Bonds, Danielle Scott assists those in trouble by clearing up misinformation and providing information about bail bond laws. This will prevent people from being incarcerated.
Scott shares, “In my newest online blog I offer tips to avoiding scammers especially during the holiday season. We all enjoy the ease and convenience of Amazon but online thieves are out there waiting to crack the code and steal your credit card information. Shoppers beware! Watch out for random emails infiltrating your inbox containing what may appear to be delivery or security links to accessing your treasured purchases. Don’t click on those links! Instead forward those emails to your IT expert for review. Clicking on a link could be a disaster! It can happen so fast, a simple click of a button, and 'poof,' there goes your information! Read my blog and stay vigilant!”
In addition to information about bail bonds on their website, 49th Street Bail Bonds also offers information about search warrants, domestic violence, drugs, and links to search for inmates in different jails. Scott adds, “Our community faces a number of issues today, as discussed in the recently added blog on my website and in others. This blog is intended to answer educate consumers. For bail-related questions defendants are invited to read my FAQ section on my website located at https://49thstreetbailbonds.com/frequently-asked-questions/”
49th Street Bail Bonds is an established bail bonds agency located just south of Ulmerton Road in Clearwater, FL. The Pinellas County Jail is a few minutes drive from their office. All day, every day, 365 days a year, including holidays and weekends, their bail bond agents are available to assist defendants.
In addition to bonding defendants from the Pinellas County Jail, 49th Street Bail Bonds also bonds people from the Hillsborough County Jail, Duval County Jail, Orange County Jail, Seminole County Jail, Osceola County Jail, Seminole County Jail, and Lake County Jail. For jails outside Pinellas County, Florida, bond premiums are subject to a small transfer fee.
Please do not hesitate to contact 49th Street Bail Bonds if you believe they can be of assistance. In every situation, Danielle Scott encourages people to get in touch with her. Especially if someone is facing their first arrest, she says, "Our team is more than happy to walk them through the bail bonds process. Getting arrested can be a scary experience. Keeping track of paperwork and court dates can be tricky. In order for our clients to not miss their court date(s) and to turn in their paperwork on time, we assist them in navigating the system."
The staff at 49th Street Bail Bonds encourages people to follow their website and their online blog for more information or call their bail bonds office in Clearwater, Florida, at 727-592-0000. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays, weekends, and holidays. They are the Bondsman on 49th.
Danielle Scott
727-592-0000
www.49thstreetbailbonds.com
