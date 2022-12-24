Salvation Army Expects Increase in Demand for Services with Frigid Weather
With the mercury set to plunge later this week in the region and the end of kettle donation season fast-approaching, The Salvation Army of Central Virginia is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services, while at the same time making a last-minute push for donations to their Red Kettle campaign to help cover costs.
Richmond, VA, December 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the mercury set to plunge later this week in the region, The Salvation Army of Central Virginia is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services, while at the same time making a last-minute push for donations to their Red Kettle campaign to help cover costs.
“We have our facility open downtown at 2 West Grace Street, for anyone that needs to get out of the cold,” said Captain Burns. “With these frigid temperatures, it’s extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements for even a short period of time. We are urging all those without shelter to come in. We have hot meals and drinks to warm you up too.”
The arctic conditions coincide with the end of the famous Red Kettle season on Christmas Eve, which will make conditions difficult for volunteer bellringers at retail locations. “The Salvation Army in Central Virginia depends on holiday giving for more than 60% of our annual operating budget, which covers providing shelter, feeding the hungry, providing emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response,” said Captain Burns.
“So far, we are at 78% to our goal for kettle fundraising, so we need the community’s help. Your gift goes to helping those in need right here in Central Virginia, serving 16 localities. We are preparing to take in those without shelter, offer a hand to those at risk of losing heat, serve food to those in need of a meal, and offer a listening ear to those in need of emotional and spiritual care,” said Captain Burns. With rising inflation and lingering effects from the pandemic, The Salvation Army in Central Virginia has seen an approximate increase of 22% for its services this year.
In addition to the retail locations, donors can also give online at www.salvationarmycentralva.org. The Salvation Army is a 501c(3) organization, meaning donations are tax-deductible, something to consider as we near the end of the year.
For any questions related to The Salvation Army’s services, or to donate by phone or in person, please call (804) 225-7470 or visit the local office at 2 West Grace Street, Richmond Virginia 23222.
“We have our facility open downtown at 2 West Grace Street, for anyone that needs to get out of the cold,” said Captain Burns. “With these frigid temperatures, it’s extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements for even a short period of time. We are urging all those without shelter to come in. We have hot meals and drinks to warm you up too.”
The arctic conditions coincide with the end of the famous Red Kettle season on Christmas Eve, which will make conditions difficult for volunteer bellringers at retail locations. “The Salvation Army in Central Virginia depends on holiday giving for more than 60% of our annual operating budget, which covers providing shelter, feeding the hungry, providing emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response,” said Captain Burns.
“So far, we are at 78% to our goal for kettle fundraising, so we need the community’s help. Your gift goes to helping those in need right here in Central Virginia, serving 16 localities. We are preparing to take in those without shelter, offer a hand to those at risk of losing heat, serve food to those in need of a meal, and offer a listening ear to those in need of emotional and spiritual care,” said Captain Burns. With rising inflation and lingering effects from the pandemic, The Salvation Army in Central Virginia has seen an approximate increase of 22% for its services this year.
In addition to the retail locations, donors can also give online at www.salvationarmycentralva.org. The Salvation Army is a 501c(3) organization, meaning donations are tax-deductible, something to consider as we near the end of the year.
For any questions related to The Salvation Army’s services, or to donate by phone or in person, please call (804) 225-7470 or visit the local office at 2 West Grace Street, Richmond Virginia 23222.
Contact
The Salvation Army Central VirginiaContact
Rebecca Turnbull
804.591.3816
www.salvationarmycentralva.org
Rebecca Turnbull
804.591.3816
www.salvationarmycentralva.org
Categories