David Clapp Honored as 2022 Realtor of the Year
David Clapp of RE/MAX Alliance Group Named 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee
Sarasota, FL, December 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- David Clapp, one of RE/MAX Alliance Group’s managing brokers as well as director of education, has been named the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM). The award is based on the member’s contributions to the association on the local, state and national levels, as well as service to the business community and community at large.
This is a repeat award for Clapp, who was named Realtor of the Year in 2015. He has been active in RASM since 2006, receiving the association’s Meritorious Service Award in 2010. He has also lent his time and expertise on the state level with Florida Realtors, and on countless local committees and projects throughout the years, including serving on the Board of Directors from 2007-2012 and as Secretary in 2009.
Clapp has been a major contributor to RASM's education efforts, serving as instructor for numerous classes on various topics. With more than four decades of experience in the real estate industry, his knowledge and expertise have been an enormous help to the association and its members.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
