ezPaycheck Software Speeds up In House Payroll Tasks for Restaurants
ezPaycheck makes it easy to handle tip payments for restaurant employers. The 2022-2023 bundle version of ezPaycheck payroll software is now available for a limited time. Free demo is available for test drive at halfpricesoft.com.
Chicago, IL, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With ezPaycheck payroll software, restaurant employers can pay employees with salary, hourly rate, shift rate and tips easily. To give small companies a jump start for streamlining the year end tax reporting and for payroll processing and get ready for the new year payroll, Halfpricesoft now announced the special deal of the 2022 & 2023 bundle version at $159 only.
“ezPaycheck 2022-2023 bundle version is now available for small companies to easily process payroll with peace of mind,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com, “Filing year-end tax reports and paying employees should not be a headache for small business employers.”
Small business owners are invited to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).
ezPaycheck is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers. The unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software include:
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Easily calculates differential pay.
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note, preprinted red forms required for Copy A W2 and W3).
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
- Supports network access (additional cost)
ezPaycheck 2022 & 2023 bundle just released for a limited time for 159.00 . To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Categories