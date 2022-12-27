Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY Named Official Charity Partner of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half
New York, NY, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY has been named an Official Charity Partner of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half, one of the nation’s premiere half marathons that will take runners on a 13.1-mile journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan on March 19, 2023. The race is organized by New York Road Runners (NYRR) and will have a field of around 25,000 runners this year.
“We are excited to be named an Official Charity Partner of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half, which gives PAWS NY an incredible platform to support our mission of helping people by helping pets,” said Rachel Herman, the Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “We look forward to having a dedicated team of runners take on the United Airlines NYC Half on behalf of our organization—training, preparing, and ultimately completing the 13.1-mile race for a cause that is both meaningful and close to each and every one of them.”
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City residents who are most at-risk of losing their pets due to physical and financial obstacles they face, with particular emphasis on low-income older adults and individuals suffering from illness or disability. The organization’s programs and volunteers provide support to help keep pets in their homes with the people who love them and out of the shelter system. PAWS NY will participate in the United Airlines NYC Half Charity Partner Program, along with 15 runners who will participate in the Half Marathon. These runners will commit to raising critical funds on behalf of the organization, allowing PAWS NY to continue to help clients overcome the physical and financial limitations they face caring for their animal companions.
“We are proud to welcome PAWS NY as an Official Charity Partner of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half as we work together to use the event as a platform to better our communities,” said Christine Burke, NYRR’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. “Our charity partners truly embody the dedicated spirit of the running community, and we are excited to support the incredible impact they have on our society across so many different causes and missions.”
The United Airlines NYC Half is one of the nation’s premiere half marathons, and an event which provides thousands of charity runners a platform to support important causes and missions. At the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half, over 2,400 runners raised more than $4.5 million for charity.
More than 25,000 runners are expected to participate in this one-of-a-kind race that showcases New York City’s historic landmarks, popular parks, sweeping views from the Manhattan Bridge, and diverse neighborhoods starting in Brooklyn then passing Grand Army Plaza, the United Nations, Grand Central Terminal, and Times Square, before ending near the iconic TCS New York City Marathon finish line in Central Park. Additionally, the race will host hundreds of children taking part in the Times Square Kids Run featuring a 1,500-meter out-and-back course on Seventh Avenue in Times Square.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
About New York Road Runners (NYRR)
NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.
“We are excited to be named an Official Charity Partner of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half, which gives PAWS NY an incredible platform to support our mission of helping people by helping pets,” said Rachel Herman, the Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “We look forward to having a dedicated team of runners take on the United Airlines NYC Half on behalf of our organization—training, preparing, and ultimately completing the 13.1-mile race for a cause that is both meaningful and close to each and every one of them.”
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City residents who are most at-risk of losing their pets due to physical and financial obstacles they face, with particular emphasis on low-income older adults and individuals suffering from illness or disability. The organization’s programs and volunteers provide support to help keep pets in their homes with the people who love them and out of the shelter system. PAWS NY will participate in the United Airlines NYC Half Charity Partner Program, along with 15 runners who will participate in the Half Marathon. These runners will commit to raising critical funds on behalf of the organization, allowing PAWS NY to continue to help clients overcome the physical and financial limitations they face caring for their animal companions.
“We are proud to welcome PAWS NY as an Official Charity Partner of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half as we work together to use the event as a platform to better our communities,” said Christine Burke, NYRR’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. “Our charity partners truly embody the dedicated spirit of the running community, and we are excited to support the incredible impact they have on our society across so many different causes and missions.”
The United Airlines NYC Half is one of the nation’s premiere half marathons, and an event which provides thousands of charity runners a platform to support important causes and missions. At the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half, over 2,400 runners raised more than $4.5 million for charity.
More than 25,000 runners are expected to participate in this one-of-a-kind race that showcases New York City’s historic landmarks, popular parks, sweeping views from the Manhattan Bridge, and diverse neighborhoods starting in Brooklyn then passing Grand Army Plaza, the United Nations, Grand Central Terminal, and Times Square, before ending near the iconic TCS New York City Marathon finish line in Central Park. Additionally, the race will host hundreds of children taking part in the Times Square Kids Run featuring a 1,500-meter out-and-back course on Seventh Avenue in Times Square.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
About New York Road Runners (NYRR)
NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.
Contact
PAWS NYContact
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
Categories