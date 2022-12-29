EndoVault Go-Live Done Right in the UK
EndoSoft’s NEDi2 EndoVault® ERS solution went live at Hillingdon and Mount Vernon Hospitals part of The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the UK.
Uxbridge, United Kingdom, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Thursday, October 13, EndoSoft’s NEDi2 EndoVault® ERS solution went live at Hillingdon and Mount Vernon Hospitals, part of The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the UK, in the planned first phase of a full implementation for an Integrated Care System for Northwest London. The first-stage rollout has been very successful.
Dr. Siddhartha Oke, Consultant Gastroenterologist at the NHS Foundation Trust said, “EndoVault, the new endoscopy reporting system, was successfully introduced a few weeks ago. This success has been due to the early engagement of the Endoscopy Team both clinical and non-clinical staff. Brinda Chetty, as the Digital Implementation Lead nurse, Jas Chohan as the Project Manager and the EndoVault team that has provided continuous and rapid 'shop floor' support at go-live.”
Many thanks to everyone on the Hillingdon Hospital, Mount Vernon Hospital, and EndoVault teams that have made this installation such a success.
About EndoVault®
EndoVault® is the most advanced Electronic Health Record on the market today, boasting the most complete Inpatient and Outpatient multi-specialty Health IT Certified EHR by the Office of National Coordination. EndoVault® is National Endoscopy Database (NED) NEDi2 compliant.
About Argus®
As pioneering gastrointestinal (GI) artificial intelligence (AI) software, Argus® clinical decision support software not only detects polyps at a much higher rate (up to 19% ADR in a recent trial) than without using AI. Argus® also quickly and easily sizes polyps enabling gastroenterologists to measure polyps more precisely. With this patented polyp detection and sizing, Argus leads the next generation of AI for GI software systems. By incorporating the latest improvements in AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Argus® pushes the outer limits of AI technology for GI.
Argus® integrates with all Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, endoscopes, and video processors. Argus® aids in the detection and sizing of polyps within the GI tract using Computer Aided Detection (CADe) and Computer Aided Polyp Sizing CAPs®. Argus® assists clinicians with the detection of polyps and other luminal abnormalities. Argus® utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and deep machine learning all while capturing images simultaneously, in real time.
About EndoSoft®
EndoSoft® is an innovative healthcare information technology and software development company that enables clinicians to continually focus on improving patient care. EndoSoft’s platforms, Argus® AI, EndoVault®, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Electronic Nursing Record (ENR®), and other various Multispecialty modules all focus on one task, enabling clinicians and administrators to provide streamlined documentation. With extraordinary patient care in mind, EndoSoft’s custom-made software programs continue to improve provider and ultimately the patient experience.
EndoSoft® offers Gastrointestinal Endoscopy software including one click JAG audits and NEDi2 data. EndoSoft® also offers a multitude of specialties to meet the clinician needs such as ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Urology. Other software applications available are Perioperative Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, Scope Reprocessing, Inventory Management and Medical order vetting (Approvon®) modules.
Press Inquiries:
Callie Noonan
Marketing and Sales Coordinator
cnoonan@endosoft.com
