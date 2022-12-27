Lens Photo World LLC Has Been Helping Clients Fall in Love with Themselves All Over Again. They Are Offering a Special Headshot Mini-Session Soon.

Lens Photo World LLC's photography business specializes in 2 main areas, corporate headshots and commercial real estate. They focus on photographing the best looking side of each client, coaching the clients facial expressions and posture throughout the fun-filled sessions.They are hosting a Headshot Mini-Session in January to help people get their best face on for this coming year.