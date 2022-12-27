Lens Photo World LLC Has Been Helping Clients Fall in Love with Themselves All Over Again. They Are Offering a Special Headshot Mini-Session Soon.
Lens Photo World LLC's photography business specializes in 2 main areas, corporate headshots and commercial real estate. They focus on photographing the best looking side of each client, coaching the clients facial expressions and posture throughout the fun-filled sessions.They are hosting a Headshot Mini-Session in January to help people get their best face on for this coming year.
Boca Raton, FL, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Boruch Len from Lens Photo World LLC has been photographing clients for 12 years, the last 6 of which have been in Boca Raton, Florida. Lens Photo World LLC specializes in 2 areas of photography. Corporate Headshots where they have been helping clients fall in love with themselves all over again, and Commercial Real Estate helping clients with the consistency and branding of their portfolios.
Lens Photo World LLC’s focus is always making sure clients have a great time and get the best-looking photos of themselves and their properties possible.
Each headshot session is bespoke and crafted for each individual client’s needs. Whether Lens Photo World LLC is photographing one person, or an entire office, each client gets the individualized attention they need.
The photographers at Lens Photo World LLC are specialists in postural and facial expression coaching, moving the clients around and posing them perfectly thereby making sure the clients love their images.
During the session the client will be learning little tricks that can be used anytime they are having their photo taken, to look stronger, slimmer, and younger than they’ve ever looked before. It has been said that the camera adds on an extra 10 pounds. Jokingly, Boruch Len from Lens Photo world says it’s usually the chocolate cake, but in truth the posing and movement of the shoulders, head, chin, neck and eyes, can drastically change how heavy a person looks, or if they’re entering into double chinsville. Remember, a camera is an amazing tool and if it’s used properly, & if the client is coached, and therefore knows how to move their face and body, which is taught and coached during sessions at Lens Photo World LLC, the client will have "the best headshots they’ve ever had," as said by numerous clients in the past. There’s nothing like walking out of a headshot session, with poise and confidence, and with a person’s head held high, knowing in fact that they are photogenic and look great in front of the camera.
After all, the slogan at Lens Photo World LLC is “Photographing The Best Looking You.”
Lens Photo World LLC will be hosting their Headshots mini-Session in early January, at a reduced rate in order to help people get the year started with their best face on.
20 minute sessions, plus makeup if needed, on Sunday January 8th from 1pm - 8 pm and Monday January 9th from 4pm - 9pm. Details can be found by going to the Google link at the end of the press release.
Most companies that offer photography throughout the United States, usually hire people in each State to shoot for them. At Lens Photo World LLC, they feel that even with instruction from the company, they’re really still at the mercy of each individual photographer to interpret the instructions accurately. Whereas Lens Photo World LLC will travel all over the USA photographing commercial Real Estate for their clients, including aerial photography with one of their drones (pilots are licensed by the FAA), interior photography, exterior photography and can also set up a full studio for headshots of the staff at the same time.
The clients at Lens Photo World LLC love the fact that they’re dealing with a one-stop shop. They know they can get all their photo needs taken care of by one honest, reliable company, and because they get consistent, great images, this helps keep their branding the same for all their properties.
The world we’re living in today is a digital world, and people rely on photos that they see online more than ever. Having different photographers who don’t collaborate with each other shoot clients properties, makes the client end up with a hodgepodge of images that not only don’t match, they often clash. When potential clients and investors see images that don’t match, they often wonder if the company, facility, or building is run in the same manner. At Lens Photo World LLC, they will travel to photograph each of your properties, no matter where they are in the USA, making sure you show a cohesiveness across your portfolio. Creating consistent branding.
Whether clients are operating ALF’s, Nursing Homes, Commercial rentals, Hotels or AirB&B’s, Lens Photo World LLC will help them stand out with their potential clients, investors and guests and give them the credibility they deserve. A great, cohesive image portfolio can make all the difference in the world to the investors next sale, rental, or patient acquisition.
Feel free to contact Lens Photo World LLC directly.
To learn more please find them on Google at https://goo.gl/maps/YRVZKhVbVk6PQgde9
Boruch Len
Lens Photo World LLC
Boca Raton FL 33433
(954) 406-7635
