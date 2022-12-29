Igor Alekseev Released a Report on the Volume of Halal Exports
According to a report released by Igor Alekseev, halal exports from Russia to Middle Eastern markets increased by almost 50% over the same period last year.
New York, NY, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On December 27, 2022, Igor Alekseev, one of the Russian analysts and foreign trade specialists, released a summary of halal exports from the Russian Federation to the markets of Islamic countries.
The purpose of this report was to understand the capabilities of Russian exporters to export halal products.
It is clear from the report that the export of Russian halal products has increased by almost 50% compared with the same period last year.
In numerical terms, the total exports of halal products this year compared with last year exceeded 42,000 tons.
The report contains information on the main importing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, UAE, Morocco, Kuwait, Cote d'Ivoire, Jordan, Maldives and Qatar.
The report specifies exports by type of halal products.
It is noted that 90% of all halal exports account for poultry and poultry offal. The total volume of exports this year of poultry meat and by-products amounted to 120,000 tons. Also exported were more than 6,000 tons of halal beef, 900 tons of mutton and 900 tons of horsemeat.
