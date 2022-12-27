California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and JCS Marketing, Inc. Announce an Event Collaboration for California Citrus Showcase on March 9, 2023
Exeter, CA, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and JCS Marketing, Inc. are excited to announce an event collaboration for this year’s California Citrus Showcase on March 9, 2023. This collaboration creates an opportunity for the growth of both organizations and the expansion of Showcase, which will afford the citrus industry more educational, networking and promotional opportunities.
Casey Creamer, President/CEO of CCM, stated, “This collaboration with JCS Marketing, Inc. allows us to give the industry a higher level of content, expand the Showcase offerings and deliver a much-needed expanded agenda to educate the citrus industry on critical topics that will help growers and processors make business decisions. JCS Marketing Inc. will assist with sales of exhibits, sponsorships, registration and promotions for the conference.”
Jason Scott, CEO of JCS Marketing, Inc., said, “Working with Casey and his team is a true honor, and I look forward to adding to all the great elements that Citrus Showcase will offer. We plan to deliver the industry a well-organized event that they can be proud of and take part in for the years to come.”
JCS Marketing, Inc. has a positive track record of delivering first-class events to the ag industry, such as the Crop Consultant Conference and California Walnut Conference among other successful tradeshows throughout the golden state.
This year’s event will include continuing education unit approved courses, a growing trade show, and an industry lunch with special guest Gregg Doud, Vice President of Global Situational Awareness & Chief Economist and former Chief Agricultural Negotiator. The event will wrap up with a must-attend industry mixer party in the afternoon. Register today at myaglife.com/events-citrus-mutual/.
CCM is a voluntary, non-profit trade association representing California citrus growers on the economic, regulatory and political issues that impact them most.
Casey Creamer, President/CEO of CCM, stated, “This collaboration with JCS Marketing, Inc. allows us to give the industry a higher level of content, expand the Showcase offerings and deliver a much-needed expanded agenda to educate the citrus industry on critical topics that will help growers and processors make business decisions. JCS Marketing Inc. will assist with sales of exhibits, sponsorships, registration and promotions for the conference.”
Jason Scott, CEO of JCS Marketing, Inc., said, “Working with Casey and his team is a true honor, and I look forward to adding to all the great elements that Citrus Showcase will offer. We plan to deliver the industry a well-organized event that they can be proud of and take part in for the years to come.”
JCS Marketing, Inc. has a positive track record of delivering first-class events to the ag industry, such as the Crop Consultant Conference and California Walnut Conference among other successful tradeshows throughout the golden state.
This year’s event will include continuing education unit approved courses, a growing trade show, and an industry lunch with special guest Gregg Doud, Vice President of Global Situational Awareness & Chief Economist and former Chief Agricultural Negotiator. The event will wrap up with a must-attend industry mixer party in the afternoon. Register today at myaglife.com/events-citrus-mutual/.
CCM is a voluntary, non-profit trade association representing California citrus growers on the economic, regulatory and political issues that impact them most.
Contact
JCS Marketing, Inc.Contact
Jay Visser, Business Development Manager
(559) 352-4456
www.wcngg.com/
Abby Peltzer, Communications Manager
California Citrus Mutual
abby@cacitrusmutual.com
Jay Visser, Business Development Manager
(559) 352-4456
www.wcngg.com/
Abby Peltzer, Communications Manager
California Citrus Mutual
abby@cacitrusmutual.com
Categories