Axiomtek Unveils the Fanless Edge AI Computer Vision System with Xilinx® Kria™ K26 SoM – RSC201
Axiomtek's new fanless Edge AI system RSC201 is ideal for traffic management, automated warehouse logistics, smart fence, AGV/AMR, and more.
City of Industry, CA, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is excited to introduce the RSC201, a state-of-the-art fanless edge AI computer vision system with Xilinx® AI accelerator that supports the simultaneous execution of multiple algorithms through the built-in multi-node function, delivering superior AI computing performance with low latency over other mainstream models in the market. Aligning with superior performance, its compact size and wide operating temperature are designed to easily fit in various environments and the 5G wireless connection empowers rapid data transmission between edge devices and data centers that greatly improve the decision-making process in machine learning. The RSC201 is ideal for traffic management, automated warehouse logistics, smart fence, AGV/AMR, and more.
Axiomtek’s RSC201 is powered by the Xilinx® Kria™ K26 SoM, an advanced AI accelerator that provides faster vision AI computing with native ROS 2 support for higher productivity in robotics and industrial automation. In addition to the optimized performance, it has onboard 4GB DDR4 system memory and eMMC 16GB. When it comes to expansion interfaces, the RSC201 supports one M.2 Key B 3052 slot and one SIM socket for seamless 5G communication and has an M.2 Key B 2242 slot for SSD storage. It has flexible I/Os with one 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet LAN port, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.0 ports, one COM port, one CANbus for real-time communication among microcontrollers, one PMOD for peripheral modules connecting, and 12-24 VDC wide power input.
“The RSC201 applies the latest Xilinx industrial chipset, empowering even smarter and more precise edge AI computing. Most importantly, it allows users to execute multiple algorithms at the same time and the applied device can smoothly run AI computing with low latency. All these features plus the solid build quality can be an ideal solution for edge AI smart city and industrial IoT applications,” said Alice, the product manager of the new business development team at Axiomtek. “We have the capability to assist customers in any system integration requirements and fulfill fast time to market.”
As a rugged design, the fanless RSC201 can withstand a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to +75°C to ensure constant operation in harsh environments and it adopts an IP40-rated extruded aluminum and heavy-duty steel housing against dust and dirt. Moreover, the RSC201 is lightweight at only 1.5 kg making it easy to implement in any space-constrained environment. It also supports the Linux operating system.
Axiomtek’s RSC201 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit their website at us.axiomtek.com or contact them by email at Solutions@axiomtek.com.
