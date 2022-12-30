Gatesway Announces Relocation of Business Office to Metro Tulsa
Local non-profit relocates Business Office to CityPlex Towers in Metro Tulsa.
Tulsa, OK, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gatesway Foundation, a non-profit Oklahoma agency providing specialized services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities (I/DD), announced the relocation of their Business Office to the City of Tulsa, expanding services into Metro Tulsa and surrounding communities.
Gatesway is excited to announce CityPlex Towers as the new home for the Foundation’s business office, centralizing resource services to one primary location. The Intermediate Care Facility will remain at the campus in Broken Arrow.
With the relocation of Gatesway’s business office, the mission and vision of the Foundation will have a greater reach, impacting individuals and families across Green Country. The Business Office is located on the 52nd floor of CityPlex Towers, and is open weekdays during the hours of 9:00am – 5:00pm.
About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community.
Kristina Watkins
918-259-1489
www.gatesway.org
