Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka Awards $704,000 in Grant Funding to Gatesway Foundation
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank) has awarded Gatesway Foundation with a grant of $704,000 for use toward the Housing Transformation Plan for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). This grant was provided through the FHLBank Topeka – Affordable Housing Program (AHP).
Tulsa, OK, December 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This round of AHP grants provided approximately $12.2 million worth of grant funding to assist multiple projects across the United States. This year’s round of funding will assist in the construction and rehabilitation of four new, energy efficient, eight-person cottages on the Gatesway campus, providing high quality housing for Friends residing in the Foundation’s Intermediate Care Facility (ICF).
Gatesway is excited to receive this generous grant award from FHLBank Topeka and for their support of the Foundation’s housing transformation and expansion for Friends in the I/DD community. With this funding, Friends will have high-quality, dignified homes that will include individualized spaces to support independence and focus on achieving personal life goals.
About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.
Kristina Watkins
918-259-1489
www.gatesway.org
