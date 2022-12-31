Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka Awards $704,000 in Grant Funding to Gatesway Foundation

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank) has awarded Gatesway Foundation with a grant of $704,000 for use toward the Housing Transformation Plan for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). This grant was provided through the FHLBank Topeka – Affordable Housing Program (AHP).