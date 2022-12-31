Kahana Feld Announces a New Firm Shareholder
Irvine, CA, December 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Houston Managing Partner Roni M. Most, Esq. has become a shareholder with the firm.
Mr. Most joined Kahana Feld as a Partner in January 2021. He brings over 20 years of experience in general civil litigation, state and federal corporate litigation, collections, construction law, deceptive trade practices, defamation, factoring law, personal injury, probate, real estate, as well as providing general business counsel. Mr. Most was appointed as an Associate Municipal Court Judge of the City of Houston and continues to serve in this position.
“Roni is an outstanding leader and attorney whose vision, passion and dedication has propelled the Houston office of Kahana Feld to amazing success,” states Co-Founding Partner, Jason Feld.
Mr. Most, on becoming a shareholder with the firm, states, “I feel fortunate and honored to be joining my colleagues whom I consider family as a shareholder. Being a part of the Houston office since its inception in 2021 and building upon its successes has been a dream come true. With dedication and determination, our Houston team will continue to grow and expand, ensuring the successes of Kahana Feld.”
“Roni Most is an amazing individual, who works tirelessly for every client,” stated Kahana Feld Co-Founder and Firm Wide Manager, Amir Kahana. “Roni has cultivated our Houston office and garnered a tremendous team. We are extremely excited to have Roni as a shareholder at Kahana Feld.”
About Kahana Feld
Kahana & Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
