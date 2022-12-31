Ann Simons Wins TopOfTheCircle.com United States Coach of the Year Award in Field Hockey
Ann Simons head coach of Longmeadow (Mass.) led her team to its first state championship in 2022 after 42 years of coaching at the school.
Washington, DC, December 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ann Simons, whose unwavering faith in her coaching in an under-represented area of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts finally led to a state field hockey championship, is the recipient of the TopOfTheCircle.com United States Coach of the Year award for 2022.
"Coach Simons was the obvious choice for this award," says TopOfTheCircle.com founder Al Mattei. "She had made the choice to retire shortly before the pandemic, but the pandemic year, when the team went 6-0, left a lot of unanswered questions about what the team could have done in a full season. That was answered with the Lancers' championship season."
The Longmeadow season was also notable for a stretch when the team played five games in five days, including an over-the-border game with a Connecticut opponent.
TopOfTheCircle.com, founded in 1998, is the largest scholastic field hockey website in the world. It covers all aspects of the American field hockey community, from club to college, from coast to coast.
"Coach Simons was the obvious choice for this award," says TopOfTheCircle.com founder Al Mattei. "She had made the choice to retire shortly before the pandemic, but the pandemic year, when the team went 6-0, left a lot of unanswered questions about what the team could have done in a full season. That was answered with the Lancers' championship season."
The Longmeadow season was also notable for a stretch when the team played five games in five days, including an over-the-border game with a Connecticut opponent.
TopOfTheCircle.com, founded in 1998, is the largest scholastic field hockey website in the world. It covers all aspects of the American field hockey community, from club to college, from coast to coast.
Contact
TopOfTheCircle.comContact
Al Mattei
301-741-1902
topofthecircle.com
Al Mattei
301-741-1902
topofthecircle.com
Categories