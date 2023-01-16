TATA Agrico Conducts Kisaan Diwas 2023
Farmers’ Day is celebrated across the nation to extend gratitude and acknowledge all the efforts put in by the farmers who put food on our plates. TATA Agrico took this event as one of the major social observances to celebrate and generate awareness on how to respect and consider the farmers as the Nation's Pride.
Kolkata, India, January 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tata Steel's oldest brand, Tata Agrico, specializes in high-quality agricultural tools, industrial consumables, garden tools, and trade hand tools. Since 1925 the company has been manufacturing a wide range of handheld implements, including hoes, shovels, sickles, crowbars, pickaxes, hammers, wrenches, screwdrivers, and many more. In the agricultural, infrastructure, and mining sectors and to the DIY consumers, these implements provide an array of benefits.
The primary customers of Tata Agrico are farmers. The goal has always been to reach the end consumer, engage with them directly, and meet with them face-to-face to understand and in turn benefit them even more with TATA Agrico’s services. As part of National Farmers' Day, Tata Agrico spreads a message that resonates with all Farmers and underscores their importance and significance in the functioning of our society.
For Tata Agrico, Farmers' Day has always been a special day since the brand honors the nation's farmers. In its 98-year journey, Tata Agrico has been a proud partner to them in the nation-building process. This Farmer's Day, Tata Agrico decided to express their gratitude and share the stories and inputs of every farmer. In all aspects of our lives, from big events to everyday chores, we have them surrounding our routines and chores.
The brand video for this year’s Farmer’s Day is focused on the various day-to-day activities people take part in and how it would be impossible without a farmer somewhere doing their share of hard work. The video starts with the line “If it (The Farmer) was not for you, our plate full of rice and curry wouldn’t have been this tasty..” and sets the tone for the entire story to be shown where things like one’s favorite dish is made by his mother or the warm cup of tea shared among the group of friends wouldn’t be possible if the farmers of the nation weren't dedicating their hard work and time in making such things a reality. The video then focuses on the importance and contribution of each farmer evident in every plate of lunch or the offerings to the gods and other countless small things littered around the daily lives. The video concludes with the voice of the nation in unison, thanking the Farmers of the nation and realizing the fact that farmers are the backbone of India as we know it, the video concludes with the message “Appreciation might fall short, thus, heartily together we extend our gratitude to you.”
Tata Agrico is committed to operating responsibly concerning the health, safety, and well-being of its employees, channel partners, and the communities in which it operates. It is also committed to the sustainable management of the environment and finite resources. The division lays extreme stress on quality processes and is ISO 9001:2008 certified+++
