Amy Worth Receives 2022 President’s Award from the Realtor Association
Sarasota, FL, January 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amy Worth, a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Platinum Realty, has received the 2022 President’s Award from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM). The award is bestowed by the RASM President to a member who best embodies the Realtor spirit and has contributed to the President’s goals.
During her three-decade career, Worth has held numerous leadership positions within the association. She served as 2019 RASM President and as a member of the Board of Directors, Nominating Committee, Professional Standards Committee and Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC). She was also Chair of the Charitable Foundation and Fundraising Committee. On the state level, she has served on the Florida Realtors Board of Directors, as well as on several committees and task forces.
“No one is more deserving of this award than Amy,” said Bryan Guentner, Broker-Owner of RE/MAX Platinum Realty. “Few people have given more to the industry, our customers and the community at large.” In 2021, she was named Realtor of the Year.
Worth was the 2013 President of the Florida Chapter of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® (WCR) and served on the WCR National Executive Committee. She has earned the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) endorsement from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and is a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. She has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Depressed Property Expert (CDPE), and e-PRO designations, as well as the WCR Performance Management Network (PMN) designation. She supports Children’s Miracle Network, First Step Sarasota and Silent Angels, among other charitable organizations.
Worth is based in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty downtown Sarasota office at 1500 State Street, and can be reached at (941) 928-5342.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
