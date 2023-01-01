Rich and Denise Fox Join RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Realtors Rich and Denise Fox Join the Venice, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Venice, FL, January 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rich and Denise Fox have joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as Realtors in the Venice, Florida, office.
They moved to Florida from Mount Airy, Maryland, where they were agents with RE/MAX Realty Centre, earning the RE/MAX Hall of Fame and RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement awards. Both are Graduates of the Realtor Institute (GRI) and ePros. Known as the Fox Team, they offer expert negotiation skills, outstanding marketing plans, staging services and top-notch customer service.
Rich enjoys golf and Denise likes yoga and music. The both enjoy spending time with their two golden retrievers and Jeep “ducking.”
The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. The Fox Team can be reached at (301) 367-8118 or TheFoxTeam@TheFoxTeam.net.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
