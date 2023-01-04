Kristabyte Brings Her Advocacy for Marginalized Communities to New Podcast, Unmute The Girls
TikTok influencer Kristabyte and Srnity are excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, Unmute The Girls. Dedicated to empowering women in the gaming and esports industry, the show will feature interviews with industry professionals and discussions on the challenges and triumphs faced by women in these fields. Streamed live on Twitch starting in January 2023, Unmute The Girls aims to promote equal representation and inclusivity in the gaming and esports industries.
New York, NY, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Unmute The Girls, a new podcast hosted by TikTok influencer Kristabyte and Srnity, is set to launch soon. Kristabyte, with over 20k followers in just a few short weeks, has become a powerful voice for women and marginalized genders in the gaming and professional esports industry. The podcast will be a must-listen for anyone looking to support and uplift the voices of women in these industries. Stay tuned for more information on the launch of Unmute The Girls.
Unmute The Girls, set to launch in January 2023, will be streamed live on Twitch every week and will feature interviews with industry professionals and discussions on the challenges and triumphs faced by women in the gaming and esports industries.
"My goal is to see the industry be truly inclusive for everyone to play and have fun without fear, judgement or harassment," Kristabyte says. "Through Unmute The Girls, I hope to promote equal representation and inclusivity in these fields."
But Krista doesn't want to stop there. When asked about her biggest dream, she said, "I would love to create the next FPS esports game that is truly inclusive to everyone and to set up parameters in the esports league that help facilitate genuine inclusion for all. It's time for the gaming industry to take a stand and create a safer, more inclusive space for all players."
In addition to her work on the podcast and leveraging the power of TikTok, Kristabyte also shares news articles and cheers on the successes of women in the industry, encouraging healthy debates and using her own experiences as a gamer to help others understand the daily struggles faced by these communities.
Be sure to tune in to Unmute The Girls, where Kristabyte, Srnity and their guests will work to empower and uplift the voices of women in gaming and esports. You can also join in the conversation by using the hashtag #UnmuteTheGirls
