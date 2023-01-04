Kristabyte Brings Her Advocacy for Marginalized Communities to New Podcast, Unmute The Girls

TikTok influencer Kristabyte and Srnity are excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, Unmute The Girls. Dedicated to empowering women in the gaming and esports industry, the show will feature interviews with industry professionals and discussions on the challenges and triumphs faced by women in these fields. Streamed live on Twitch starting in January 2023, Unmute The Girls aims to promote equal representation and inclusivity in the gaming and esports industries.