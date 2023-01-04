Justice Tax Continues Tradition of Donating to Toys for Tots
Jacksonville, FL, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nothing brings more holiday cheer than seeing a child's smile. That's why Justice Tax decided to make a sizeable donation to Toys for Tots again this season.
"People get very wrapped up in the commercial aspects of Christmas," said Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax. "But we talk to people every day who can barely afford the basics. Justice Tax makes sure money doesn't get in the way of our clients enjoying this important time of year, and we don't want to stop there. Giving back to our community is very important to us. It's the foundation we built our company on. Justice Tax takes any opportunity to help others no matter what month it is."
About Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps that distributes toys to children whose families may be experiencing financial difficulty over the holidays. Justice Tax felt the joy of giving last year when they donated to the cause. Once again, the tax resolution company is bringing children happy memories.
About Justice Tax, LLC
Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC have assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all. Don't fight the IRS alone – call today at 888-545-6007.
https://justice.tax
