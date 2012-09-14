PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Halfpricesoft.com Has Released the 940 Form in ezPaycheck 2019 for End of Year Processing ezPaycheck 2019 payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated to include IRS published 940 form for end of year filing. Get the details by visiting halfpricesoft.com. - December 14, 2019 - Halfpricesoft

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust

Justice Tax, LLC is Proud to Partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) Justice Tax, LLC is proud to partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) to provide tax relief for drivers. - December 12, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

1099 Form Corrections Simple with New 2019 ez1099 Software from Halfpricesoft.com Newest 2019 ez1099 tax preparation software is now available to allow correct previous year 1099 forms. Test drive at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com. - December 10, 2019 - Halfpricesoft

Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

Venbridge Moves to New Offices to Accommodate Growth Venbridge, a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services, announces it is moving its main office to a new larger office space in Toronto, Ontario to accommodate continued business growth. Venbridge will utilize the new office to... - December 04, 2019 - Venbridge

ezPaycheck Payroll Software Simplifies 2019 Year-End Paycheck Processing for Non-Accountant Clients The latest ezPaycheck 2019 software offers updated features for small business clients without an accounting background. Test drive for free at www.halfpricesoft.com. - November 27, 2019 - Halfpricesoft

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Stray Dot Analytics Launches Employee Fraud Software for Forensic Accountants and Insurance Companies Employee fraud cost businesses and insurance companies billions of dollars a year in losses. Stray Dot Employee Fraud Analytics is here to help. - November 25, 2019 - Stray Dot

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

The FASB Formally Extends the Deadline for Implementation of the New Lease Standard ASC 842 The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) officially voted to approve delaying the effective date of the new lease accounting standard for private companies and nonprofit organizations by issuing Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No.2016-02 (2021 calendar year). This action formalizes the proposal... - October 24, 2019 - iLease Management LLC

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

Justice Tax, LLC Co-Sponsors Stetson University’s College Am Golf Tournament Justice Tax, LLC co-sponsored the Stetson University’s College Am Golf Tournament in Jacksonville, FL, October 6, 2019 "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others in our community.” - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice... - October 17, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Angela Jones Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Angela Jones of Forest Park, Illinois is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of government service and finance. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - October 10, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

BitRoyal Exchange Ltd. is Globally Launching a New Crypto Trading Platform BitRoyal today announced the launch of its globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets. The exchange will also drive continued momentum for one of the economy’s fastest growing financial product. - October 01, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

SAP® CPQ Implementation Package Announced by Canidium and SAP Customer Experience Canidium, a market leader, with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2018, announced its plan to release pre-packaged SAP CPQ solutions. SAP CPQ by Canidium, is for small to enterprise-sized companies with complex pricing models, complicated product configurations, and extensive sales cycles. Although these package offerings are new to the CPQ space, Canidium’s leadership and expertise are not; some Canidium and SAP CPQ customers are already enjoying sustained 40% revenue increases. - September 27, 2019 - Canidium

Pure Tax Resolution Expands Into Boulder, CO Colorado Pure Tax Resolution brings their transparent and proven tax help specialities to individuals and businesses in Boulder County. - September 13, 2019 - Pure Tax Resolution

Euromoney’s Transfer Pricing – Expert Guide 2019 Featured Maulik Doshi as a Highly Regarded Practitioner Maulik Doshi - Senior Executive Director, SKP Business Consulting LLP, recognized as a Highly Regarded Practitioner in Euromoney’s Transfer Pricing - Expert Guides. Transfer Pricing - Expert Guides is one of the most trusted resources for international buyers of legal services. Maulik's expertise... - September 09, 2019 - SKP Group

Pure Tax Resolution Introduces Their New Business Development Manager Max Reddick brings a fresh business perspective to Pure Tax Resolution. - September 07, 2019 - Pure Tax Resolution

Mind Over Matter: Emotions vs. Logic in Finances by Rice Financial Group With the end of summer, investors are faced with trade wars, inverted yield curves, increased market volatility, and talk of recessions and even depressions. While a clients' first response might be to bury their heads in the sand, it’s actually a good time to reassess how to make financial decisions. - September 04, 2019 - Rice Financial Group

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - September 04, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Local Bookkeeping Service Provider Announces Automated Bookkeeping Packages B&M Financial Management Services specializes in providing cost-effective and reliable accounting and tax solutions for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Located in Westchester County, New York. - September 03, 2019 - B&M Financial Management Services

Hyperlen to Hire Tax Specialists in 11 Countries Hyperlen announced today that the firm will hire tax specialists with vast prior U.S. filings experience, in 11 countries, including the Philippines, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, to provide face-to-face tax return preparation assistance to its non-resident clients. The firm exclusively focuses on... - August 25, 2019 - Hyperlen Consulting LLC

Justice Tax, LLC Supports the Wounded Warrior Project "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice Tax, LLC has made a commitment to continuing and increasing their contributions to several charitable organizations. Justice... - August 20, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Justice Tax, LLC Believes in Giving Back to the Community "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." -Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice Tax, LLC has not only been offering solutions for tax related problems but is also giving time and money to multiple charities. - August 20, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Justice Tax, LLC Makes Donation to Dreams Come True "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice Tax, LLC has not only been offering solutions for tax related problems but is also giving time and money to multiple charities. - August 19, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Canidium is an Official Sponsor of WorldatWork’s 2019 Spotlight on Sales Compensation WorldatWork, the leading non-profit professional association in compensation and total rewards, will be hosting their annual Spotlight on Sales Compensation at The Westin Chicago North River, August 19-21. Canidium, a consultancy with unrivaled sales compensation strategy and technology expertise, will once again be an official sponsor of the annual event. Canidium will be represented by two industry veterans; David Kohari and Lee Goldberg, at Table #1. - August 15, 2019 - Canidium

The C.J. Berry Group's New Name Takes the Guesswork Out of Finding a Great Financial Planner Christopher J. Berry, known locally for his work with The Elder Care Firm and The CJ Berry Group, is renovating how we see financial services. Out with the old and in with the new, The CJ Berry Group is being renamed Castle Wealth Group to reflect the diverse staff and values they encompass. - August 03, 2019 - Castle Wealth Group

Midland IRA & 1031 EVP & COO Brandon Hall Obtains Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell SC Johnson College of Business Midland IRA & 1031 is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Hall has obtained his Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University. Mr. Hall completed eight online courses over the last year on topics including, quality and service management,... - July 31, 2019 - Midland IRA & 1031

The SCE Group Announces Alliance with Leading Accounting Firm for Cybersecurity and Data Governance Services The SCE Group, a leader in digital cybersecurity, governance, risk and compliance services, announces an Alliance with Marcum LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, to add new SCE technology innovations to the firm’s cybersecurity and technology assurance services... - July 31, 2019 - The SCE Group

Personal Bill Pay Experts Launch Website to Highlight Services TAG Bill Pay offers an outsourced solution to manage household expenses for family offices and individuals with a complex financial life. - July 27, 2019 - TAG

Canidium Continues Rapid 2019 Growth in Q2 Canidium, a leading consultancy in sales process and sales performance management, continues rapid growth in the second quarter of 2019. After a record number of hires in Q1, Canidium again quickens the pace of growth in Q2 resulting in a headcount increase of 30+% in the first half of 2019. Canidium’s growth is indicative of the consultancy's leading influence in the SPM and CPQ space, as well as an increase in demand of their key partners such as SAP Customer Experience and Xactly. - July 18, 2019 - Canidium

Denisha S. Marino Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Denisha S. Marino of Lakewood, Colorado has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. Each month they feature women to represent their professions... - June 13, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $3.14 Billion Annually to Washington Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $7 Billion Annually to Massachusetts Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $10 Billion Annually to Pennsylvania Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

TAG Expands Into New York City with New Office Location The demand for Family Bill Pay services prompts TAG to sign an office lease in order to accommodate new sales and existing clients in that region. - June 07, 2019 - TAG

ezPaycheck Payroll Software Now Allows Travel Service Companies to Print Paychecks Easily Travel service companies can now easily change font size and color in certain fields with the updated ezPaycheck 2019 software. Test drive it at no risk or obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com. - June 02, 2019 - Halfpricesoft

Writing Procurement’s Future at the Big Ideas Summit Serving as sponsors and keynote speakers, Source One will join industry innovators at Procurious' Chicago conference. - May 31, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company