Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, was featured in Authority Magazine sharing “5 Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Woman Financial Planner.” From arriving in the U.S. with $100, to building a thriving advisory firm, she highlights self-belief, growth, mentorship, and giving back as keys to success. Her story inspires entrepreneurs to align financial freedom with resilience, purpose, and impact. - September 25, 2025 - ERPS Group