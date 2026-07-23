Accounting & Taxes News
Count on news about accounting and tax firms; payroll, tax and financial reporting software; recognition; personnel changes; taxation issues; partnerships; and thought leadership. Find out about financial management products and services for accountants, CFOs and small business owners.
Jennifer Montoya Promoted to Partner at Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan, P.C., an independent public accounting firm serving businesses and individuals throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, announced the promotion of Jennifer Montoya, CPA, to equity Partner. Montoya joined the firm in 2018 and has advanced from Manager to Tax Director to... - July 23, 2026 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
DeMott Bookkeeping LLC Earns BBB® (Better Business Bureau of MI) Accreditation, Strengthening Trust for Michigan Clients
DeMott Bookkeeping LLC, a locally owned bookkeeping service serving the State of Michigan, is proud to announce their achievement of Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau of MI, recognizing the company’s commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and customer... - July 20, 2026 - DeMott Bookkeeping LLC
National Financial Publication NerdWallet Features ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin as Tax Strategy Expert
Nationally recognized tax strategist and ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin has been featured in NerdWallet's latest small-business tax guide. The feature showcases her expertise in strategic tax planning and offers business owners practical advice on selecting the right tax professionals, maximizing tax savings, and building long-term financial success. - July 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
OpportunityZones.com Publishes The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the First Comprehensive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson
Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published. - June 15, 2026 - OpportunityZones
Edward U. Depersis Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Edward U. DePersis of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services. About Edward U. DePersis Edward U. DePersis is the CFO of ENDePersis... - June 11, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Ella Rivkin Featured as Expert Contributor in National Small Business Hiring and Compliance Article
ERPS Group Founder and CEO Ella Rivkin was featured as an expert source in a national business publication discussing employee background checks, hiring compliance, and risk management. Her insights help small business owners make informed hiring decisions while protecting their organizations and maintaining regulatory compliance. - June 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Ella Rivkin’s Tax Strategy Webinar Draws Business Owners Nationwide Seeking Proactive Financial Planning
ERPS Group founder Ella Rivkin recently hosted a nationwide webinar, “7 Top Deductions Most Business Owners Miss,” helping entrepreneurs uncover tax-saving opportunities, improve cash flow, and better understand proactive financial planning strategies. - June 05, 2026 - ERPS Group
Setting Up a Company in Cyprus Costs Under 2,100 EUR with Annual Running Costs of 3,000 EUR
Cyprus Tax Life publishes the most detailed public breakdown of real company formation and maintenance costs for entrepreneurs considering Cyprus. A standard Ltd can be incorporated in 2-4 weeks for approximately 2,100 EUR, with annual running costs of 3,000-3,750 EUR including mandatory audit. Combined with the Non-Dom regime offering 0% dividend tax, Cyprus offers one of the lowest total cost structures in the EU. - May 23, 2026 - Cyprus Tax Life
Arc & Ledger Accounting Earns BBB Accreditation, Marks a Decade of Tax and Accounting Service in Greater Los Angeles
Culver City Enrolled Agent firm recognized for trust and transparency after 10 years serving small businesses, freelancers, and international taxpayers. - May 23, 2026 - Arc & Ledger Accounting
Rima AI Launches the First AI Accounting Agent That Automates the Work ERPs Won’t Touch
Rima AI, a Y Combinator-backed startup founded by Harvard classmates Gwanygha'a Gana and Cedric Foudjet, launches public access to the first AI accounting agent that automates the manual work ERPs won't touch. Over 50% of accountants still receive client documents as email attachments, scans, and paper. Rima interviews accountants to learn their edge cases, then builds custom document workflows that run automatically. Over 100 accountants already use Rima. - May 20, 2026 - Rima
Make OneStream Relational Solutions 10x Faster with New Revfore Accelerate
Revfore Accelerate is a no-code solution that seamlessly integrates with OneStream Genesis - May 18, 2026 - Revfore
BHM CPA Group Expands Regional Presence with Opening of Indianapolis Office
BHM CPA Group has opened an Indianapolis office, marking the firm's first location in Indiana and its eighth overall. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the full-service CPA firm now serves clients across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. The new office offers tax, audit, advisory, M&A consulting, and specialty tax services to Indianapolis-area businesses and individuals. - May 13, 2026 - BHM CPA Group
Ella Rivkin Featured in Forbes Advisor for Expertise on Small Business Bookkeeping
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, is featured in Forbes Advisor, sharing expert insights on small business bookkeeping and the importance of proper financial structure for business owners. - May 01, 2026 - ERPS Group
In The Moment Financial Services Partners with Philadelphia Tax Program
In The Moment Financial Services is proud to serve as an active partner in the City of Philadelphia’s Small Business Tax Program, an initiative under Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration designed to support and strengthen the city’s small business community. Through this... - April 30, 2026 - In The Moment Financial Services
Aldiva Rubalcava Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Aldiva Rubalcava of Visalia, California, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the finance industry. She will be featured in the... - April 16, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
Ella Rivkin Featured in DOTmed Healthcare Business News, Reveals 5 Key Financial Metrics Transforming Medical Practice Profitability
Ella Rivkin, Founder of ERPS Group, was featured in DOTmed Healthcare Business News, outlining five key financial metrics every medical practice owner should track monthly. Her article helps physicians improve cash flow, profitability, and decision-making by focusing on simple, data-driven insights to strengthen long-term financial health. - April 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Michael E. Zielinski Named a Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as a Featured Member for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in government. About Michael E. Zielinski Michael E. Zielinski has spent more than forty years in service to the U.S. Government. He... - April 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Woman-Owned Green Earth Roofing Solutions to Help Businesses Across Connecticut Preserve Eligibility for Federal Solar Investment Tax Credits
Green Earth Roofing Solutions, a woman-owned commercial solar solutions provider, continues to offer full-service Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) capabilities as part of its comprehensive menu—alongside roofing and electrical services—to help businesses across... - April 04, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
Rise Expands Employer of Record Coverage to Support Global Startups
Rise extends EOR availability across key global markets, with 30+ additional countries launching by the end of 2026. - April 02, 2026 - Rise
XRP News: CAWM Global Launches Ripple-Based Green Walk Challenge as Analysts Eye $5 Breakout
CAWM Global today announced the launch of its blockchain-based “Green walk Challenge,” a Web3-powered incentive program designed to connect everyday physical activities with structured digital asset participation. The initiative combines daily engagement mechanisms with a user-friendly... - March 29, 2026 - CAWM Global
Compliant Workspace Introduces 24/7 SOC Monitoring to Its Consolidated 365 Service
Compliant Workspace Expands Its Consolidated 365 Offering with 24/7 Identity Threat Detection and Response - March 19, 2026 - Compliant Workspace
Avignon Global Deliver Strategic Accounting and Financial Services for Growing Businesses
Avignon Global introduces modern approach to accounting, combining financial expertise with strategic business insight. As businesses navigate increasingly complex financial environments, Avignon Global offers a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond traditional accounting. The firm... - March 18, 2026 - Avignon Global LLC
Prime Tax Funding Publishes 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report
Research-style brief helps Texas commercial property owners compare property tax loans, tax lien transfers, tax office installment plans, and other delinquent tax resolution paths. - March 11, 2026 - Prime Tax Funding
akoyaGO Announces Multi-Year Platform Transformation
Over the past several years, akoyaGO has transformed its platform, processes, and team to deliver a more connected, predictable, and reliable foundation management experience. Through operational discipline, standardized implementations, and an integrated product ecosystem, akoyaGO now supports nearly 200 foundations with a 99.9% retention rate — reflecting a long-term commitment to modern philanthropy and stronger client partnership. - March 01, 2026 - akoyaGO
CommonWealth One Celebrates Grand Opening of New Seminary Road Branch, February 23–27
CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the Grand Opening Celebration of its newest branch, located at 4900 Seminary Road, adjacent to the Mark Center in Alexandria. This marks the credit union’s second new Alexandria location in less than a year, following the successful... - February 14, 2026 - CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union
Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform
Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first... - February 04, 2026 - Incode Group
Ella Rivkin Featured in Luxury Miami Magazine for Her Strategic Approach to Tax Planning and Wealth Protection
The ERPS Group CEO shares insights on navigating Miami’s unique tax landscape and why strategy—not income alone—determines long-term financial success. - January 29, 2026 - ERPS Group
Michael E. Zielinski Recognized as a Featured Member for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as a Featured Member for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in government. About Michael E. Zielinski Michael E. Zielinski has spent more than forty years in service to the U.S. Government. He... - January 21, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Notice Ninja Appoints RegTech Veteran Paul Banker to Advisory Board
Leveraging his deep experience in P&L leadership and regulatory advisory, Banker will guide Notice Ninja's continued innovation in compliance automation. - January 21, 2026 - Notice Ninja, Inc.
The College Investor Unveils Best Tax Software for 2026
The College Investor released its Best Tax Software for 2026 list, ranking top platforms based on cost, ease of use, features, and real-world testing. FreeTaxUSA earned Best Overall, with category leaders including Cash App Taxes, TaxSlayer, TurboTax, and H&R Block for specific tax filer needs. - January 17, 2026 - The College Investor
Calculus Tax, Inc. Launches FreshRelief Educational Platform Ahead of Tax Season to Address Widespread Tax Filing Avoidance
Calculus Tax, Inc. announced the launch of FreshRelief, an educational tax relief platform designed to help individuals understand unresolved tax issues and IRS resolution options ahead of the upcoming tax season. The platform focuses on filing status clarity, common IRS notices, and relief pathways, aiming to reduce fear-driven tax avoidance through transparency and structured guidance rather than sales-driven engagement. - December 27, 2025 - Calculus Tax, Inc.
NYBACS Launches Dedicated US Tax Filing Service for CY2025 for Individuals and Businesses
NYBACS announces the launch of its dedicated US Tax Filing service for CY2025, supporting individuals and businesses with expert-led, IRS-compliant tax filing. The service covers individual, S-Corp, LLC, and C-Corp filings, focusing on accuracy, legal tax optimization, and audit-ready compliance through a secure online platform. - December 27, 2025 - New York Business Advisory And Corporate Services Inc.
Profit Edge Rebrands as Profit Edge Tax to Eliminate Brand Confusion and Clarify Focus
Profit Edge has rebranded as Profit Edge Tax to eliminate confusion with similarly named companies and clearly reflect its focus on serving tax professionals and tax business owners. The name change reinforces the company’s commitment to helping tax firms improve operations, evaluate technology, and increase profitability. - December 16, 2025 - Profit Edge Tax
Michael E. Zielinski Named an Influential Business Professional for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as an Influential Business Professional For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in government. About Michael E. Zielinski Michael E. Zielinski has dedicated over four decades to serving the U. - December 12, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
New MTD Security Framework Includes 60-Point Checklist for Practitioners
Ex-Capium Founder Publishes New MTD Security Framework Ahead of 2026 Income Tax Rollout New compliance guide addresses critical security gaps in HMRC's Making Tax Digital guidance - free security checklist available for UK accounting firms. As Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax Self... - December 10, 2025 - PPCS
Acenteus CCA Global Ltd Introduces Tech Enabled Outsourced Accounting Support for UK Firms
Acenteus CCA Global Ltd announces the launch of its cloud enabled outsourced accounting and finance services for UK accountants, audit firms, and growing businesses seeking reliable compliance and back office support. - December 05, 2025 - Acenteus CCA
Restaurant Owners Warned: New Year-End Tax Assessment Reveals $15K+ in Missed Savings
The Restaurant CPAs have released a free Restaurant Tax Risk Assessment to help operators uncover $15k+ in missed savings before Dec. 31. Built with leading restaurant accounting expert Adam Berebitsky, the tool reveals overlooked credits, tip-related tax issues, depreciation opportunities, and other common blind spots. Owners get a quick, personalized report showing their risk level and where savings may exist. - December 03, 2025 - The Restaurant CPAs
TheCalcoloIVA.com Launches New Free Tax Tools for Freelancers and Businesses
TheCalcoloIVA.com has launched a complete suite of free, easy-to-use online tools designed to simplify tax calculations for freelancers, professionals and small businesses. - December 03, 2025 - TheCalcoloIVA.com
SmallBiz Ledger Announces Official Launch, Bringing Modern, Reliable Accounting Support to Small Businesses Nationwide
SmallBiz Ledger, a new accounting services firm dedicated to supporting small businesses across the United States, today announced its official launch. The company offers comprehensive bookkeeping and accounting solutions designed to help entrepreneurs maintain financial clarity, operational... - December 02, 2025 - SmallBiz Ledger
My Income Tax Refund Inc. Expands Services to Simplify the Tax Refund Process for Americans Nationwide
My Income Tax Refund Inc., based in Houston, TX, simplifies the tax filing process with fast, accurate, and secure refund services for individuals and businesses nationwide. Using expert tax professionals and advanced technology, the company helps clients maximize refunds while reducing stress. - November 23, 2025 - My Income Tax Refund Inc
Fuada Zena Velic Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Fuada Zena Velic of Jacksonville, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial... - November 19, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Breakwater Accounting & Advisory Launches Dedicated Private Client Segment
Breakwater Accounting & Advisory is excited to announce the official launch of its Private Client Segment, a specialized division designed to serve high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and closely held entities with a tailored, confidential, and comprehensive approach to financial... - November 12, 2025 - Breakwater Accounting + Advisory
Antravia LLC Launches New VAT Reclaim Service for US Businesses Covering the EU, UK, and Beyond
Antravia LLC has launched a Global VAT Reclaim Service helping businesses recover VAT and GST paid abroad on hotels, trade fairs, and supplier invoices. Covering the EU, UK, UAE, and beyond, the service turns unclaimed tax into working capital through expert filing, compliance, and refund management, enabling companies to reclaim 10–25% of international expenses. - October 31, 2025 - Antravia Advisory
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Rachel Farris, CPA, Shares Vision for the Future of Accounting in Accounting Today — Highlighting Technology, Mentorship, and Entrepreneurship as Keys to Solving the Tale
Tax Stack AI, a technology company redefining how accounting professionals leverage artificial intelligence, is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Rachel Farris, CPA, has been featured in Accounting Today with an article titled “Fixing the Accounting Pipeline: Technology, Mentorship,... - October 26, 2025 - Rachel Farris, CPA
Rachel Farris Featured on CPA Practice Advisor’s Leaders of the Ledger Podcast: How Gen Z is Transforming the Accounting Profession
Rachel Farris, CPA and founder of Tax Stack AI, was recently featured on the Leaders of the Ledger podcast by CPA Practice Advisor in an episode titled “Gen Z Is Reshaping the Profession.” The conversation explores how a new generation of accountants is redefining the future of the... - October 14, 2025 - Rachel Farris, CPA
Michael E. Zielinski Chosen as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as a Professional of the Year For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in government. About Michael E. Zielinski Michael E. Zielinski has served the U.S. Government for over 40 years. - September 30, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
CEO of ERPS Group, Ella Rivkin, Featured in Authority Magazine for Inspiring Leadership in Finance and Business Advisory
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, was featured in Authority Magazine sharing “5 Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Woman Financial Planner.” From arriving in the U.S. with $100, to building a thriving advisory firm, she highlights self-belief, growth, mentorship, and giving back as keys to success. Her story inspires entrepreneurs to align financial freedom with resilience, purpose, and impact. - September 25, 2025 - ERPS Group