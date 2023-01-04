AV LINK Showcases 4K / 8K AV Solutions at ISE
New Taipei, Taiwan, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AV LINK, a pioneering provider of 4K and 8K AV solutions with 35-year experience, exhibits in booth 5B815 at ISE introducing the award-winning MaitreView™ 4KPro, the MaitreView™ 4KLite, the IPS series (uncompressed & zero-latency 4K/60Hz AV Over IP), the HS-1614W 8K/60Hz HDMI distribution amplifier, the HRM-1641W 8K/60Hz HDMI switcher, the HDM-EXC HDBaseT™ 4K HDMI extender (100M), and the HDM-3EXCU HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 extender (100M).
The flagship MaitreView™ 4KPro and the powerful MaitreView™ 4KLite harness Xilinx Kintex® UltraScale™ family FPGA devices to transport uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and seamless-switching video for instant teamwork and innovative learning. In addition, the upcoming uncompressed multi-window video processor plans to equip the upgraded MaitreView™ and to broaden customers’ vision by combining 2 displays (4K) to make an ultra-wide 32:9 video wall (7680 x 2160 resolutions).
The IPS series (uncompressed & zero-latency 4K/60Hz AV Over IP) transmit a venue-wide A/V signal at 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 over a 10-Gigabit network to meet the needs of interactive training, various sports events, and gatherings of different sizes. Connext Sriracha, a Thailand-based meeting and wedding venue, upgraded the facilities with 10 IPS-ACs and 1 IPS-M and enhanced the management of several sources across many displays on different floors to provide seamless control.
The HS-1614W distribution amplifier displays the same 8K/60Hz HDMI source to multiple monitors, and the HRM-1641W switcher displays the specific 8K/60Hz HDMI video from many sources. The HDM-EXC HDBaseT™ 4K HDMI extender (100M) and the HDM-3EXCU HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 extender (100M) make flexible installations in compact sizes (L 3.5 x W 2.5 x H 0.9 in and L 4.2 x W 2.7 x H 0.8 in.)
AV LINK sincerely invites guests to participate in the party held at booth 5B815 from 15:00 to 17:00 on February 2, 2023 (Thursday), to chat and drink together and grow business.
