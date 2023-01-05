PromoStandards Announces Its Service Provider Committee
The Non-Profit Collaborates with the New Committee to Improve Industry Standards.
Bethlehem, PA, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards introduces its new Service Provider Committee responsible for enhancing PromoStandards service provider members’ experience from the onboarding process to contributions to standards and best practices for service provider members.
By fostering a safe place to collaborate and find common ground, the committee will help advance PromoStandards’ initiatives further to reduce transactional friction in promotional products and adjacent industries.
“PromoStandards is built on a dedicated community of distributors, suppliers, decorators, and service providers,” said Eric Alessi, President & CEO at Essent and PromoStandards Board Chair. “Service providers serve a unique role in assisting the rest of the community in establishing successful trading partner integration through PromoStandards protocols.
“In recognition of this important position in the supply chain, PromoStandards is excited to announce that we have created the Service Provider Committee to provide an environment to foster and optimize service provider involvement within PromoStandards and the industry.”
The long-term goals for the committee are to:
· Ensure service provider members’ suggestions are elevated for discussion and consideration in the PromoStandards roadmap planning
· Foster a collaborative community of service provider members that help advance PromoStandards’ initiatives, ultimately upholding the non-profit’s values
· Maintain an updated PromoStandards Service Provider Directory organized by capabilities and target markets
“Although business service providers are crucial components to many businesses’ success, historically, they have worked quietly behind the scenes to facilitate vital connectivity and efficiency between suppliers, distributors, and decorators,” comments David Shultz, Vice President of Supplier Partnerships at commonsku and PromoStandards Service Provider Committee Chair.
“We [the committee] look forward to working with the PromoStandards board to improve the experience of service provider members and to help companies access the necessary resources to evolve along with the marketplace.”
PromoStandards’ Service Provider Committee consists of the following professionals:
· David Shultz, Chair – Vice President of Supplier Partnerships at commonsku
· Catherine Graham, Board Liaison – CEO at commonsku
· Bryony Zasman – Co-Founder at ZOOMcatalog
· Chris Schlemmer – IT Management Executive at DistributorCentral
· Kevin Jiang – Senior Vice President & CTO at Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI)
· Sarah Goshgarian Unruh – Vice President of Business Development at OrderMyGear (OMG)
· Dino Bangiorno – Managing Director at eXtendTech
· Jason Alabaster – Vice President of Operations at Antera Software USA
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a non-profit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences.
Contact
Jessica Shonebarger
(610) 989-2879
https://promostandards.org/
