Matt Kenton Named Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Nova USA Wood Products
Portland, OR, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matt Kenton has been named the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations, sales initiatives, hiring processes and new business efforts as well as establishing Nova USA Wood Products as the premier brand in today’s topical hardwood marketplace.
“Matt is a dedicated team player who’s passionate about fostering mutually-rewarding, long-term relationships with employees, suppliers, customers and global partners - all essential ingredients for ensuring our continued growth and development as the industry’s leading provider of exotic hardwood decking and siding products,” said Steve Getsiv, the company’s CEO.
“My goal is to further Nova USA Wood Products’ status as a world-class organization known internationally for exceptional service and an unmatched inventory of high-quality tropical hardwoods and reclaimed marine timbers,” added Kenton. “This includes instilling the metrics, strategies and daily operations that will greatly reduce costs, mitigate risks and enhance the already formidable services provided to customers worldwide.”
Kenton joined Nova USA Wood as a C-suite executive with international business, wholesale distribution, transportation, logistics, value-added manufacturing and consumer goods sales experience. For 15 years, he previously served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Vice President of Strategic Development at Columbia Grain International in Portland, Oregon. This was in addition to holding tax and auditing positions with KPMG, LLP in Portland and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP in San Jose, California.
A native Oregonian, Kenton holds a Master of Science in Financial Analysis (MSFA) from Portland State University, a Bachelor of Science in Business (BS) from Montana State University and is an inactive Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Oregon. He enjoys coaching his children’s youth sports and has past experience as a Financial Executives International Member and Vistage Executive Leadership Member.
Kenton can be reached at matt@novausawood.com.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
For information on Nova USA Wood Products’ complete line of tropical hardwood siding and decking products please visit www.novausawood.com call 503-419-6407.
Contact
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
