Defense Strategies Institute Announces 11th Annual Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
The Symposium will convene senior level experts from key organizations across the government and military for a ‘Town-Hall’ type forum to discuss continued efforts and initiatives of the CBRN community to counter and defend the nation from current and emerging chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.
National Harbor, MD, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This year’s Symposium will explore efforts to strengthen CBRN defense through robust whole of government collaboration, policies, procedures, and training essential for safeguarding the Warfighter and U.S. citizens, countering CBRN hazards both domestic and abroad, and much more. The 2023 Symposium will also feature a panel that will highlight how major U.S. cities are bolstering CBRN defense, preparedness, and response. Specifically, panelists will speak on innovative equipment, training, and information they need to protect their communities amid CBRN threats and challenges. Attendees at the 11th Annual Joint Civil and DoD CBRN Symposium will have the unique opportunity to hear from key decision makers in the CBRN community regarding current and future efforts to defend the U.S. from current and emerging CBRN threats.
CBRN threats remain significant and are expanding at an accelerated pace due to the eroding international norms regarding CBRN weapons use, knowledge proliferation in the areas of advanced biotechnology and unmanned systems, and a diminishing distinction between chemical and biological capabilities all fuel the current CBRN threat environment. The DoD must remain at the leading edge of innovation and develop technologies to address present and future threats.
2023 Confirmed Speakers Include:
HON Deborah Rosenblum: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs, DoD
HON Corey Hinderstein: Principal Associate Administrator for Defense Nonproliferation, NNSA
Gary Rasicot: Acting Assistant Secretary for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, DHS
Michael Bailey, SES: Acting Director, DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center
COL Robert Carter III, USA: Joint Program Manager, CBRN Sensors, JPEO-CBRND
Dr. Rich Vojtech: Director of Research & Development, CWMD, DHS
Dr. Chris Houchens: Director, Division of CBRN Medical Countermeasures, BARDA
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Joint Civil and DoD CBRN Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org, 201-987-0183.
