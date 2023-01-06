Fielding Enhanced Capabilities for the Future of Air Warfare at Military Aviation 2023
The 5th Annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit will be returning to Huntsville, AL on February 22-23, 2023.
Huntsville, AL, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 5th Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit is returning to Huntsville, AL on February 22-23, 2023 at an all new venue. The 2023 Summit boasts an expanded exhibit hall, increased networking, and access to top decision makers from across the military commands.
Speakers at this forum will highlight key topics in military aviation, including the Army Future Vertical Lift portfolio, FARA and FLRAA aircraft, modernization of aviation platforms and systems, the acquisition of sustainable and lethal aviation capabilities, AF next-generation aviation capabilities as part of NGAD and a panel discussion on the use of digital engineering to advance aircraft system design and production.
The 2023 Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- LTG. Robert L. Marion, USA, Principal Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (AL&T), Director, Army Acquisition Corps
- Lt. Gen Donna D. Shipton, USAF, Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, & Logistics
- VADM Francis Morley, USN, Principal Military Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition)
- MG Michael C. McCurry, USA, Commanding General, Army Aviation Center of Excellence
- Maj. Gen. Scott F. Benedict, USMC, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
- Rodney Davis, Acting Deputy Program Executive Officer, PEO Aviation
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Integrating indispensable Army Aviation capabilities & requirements to be decisive in land warfare
- Advancing sixth-generation air superiority through the development of a technologically advanced force
- Facilitating Army Aviation vertical lift dominance through the development of critical combat systems
- Modernizing the Army through the timely development and delivery of capabilities necessary for aviation dominance
- Accelerating cost-effective modernization to deliver innovative capabilities to the Warfighter & ensure air dominance against the adversary
- Providing cutting edge advantages to the MAGTF through lethal, agile, and sustainable aviation capabilities
- And more
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organizations cutting-edge technologies to over 275 attendees from all services, medical units, industry partners and practitioners. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org, 201-940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th Annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.aviationdominance.com/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Speakers at this forum will highlight key topics in military aviation, including the Army Future Vertical Lift portfolio, FARA and FLRAA aircraft, modernization of aviation platforms and systems, the acquisition of sustainable and lethal aviation capabilities, AF next-generation aviation capabilities as part of NGAD and a panel discussion on the use of digital engineering to advance aircraft system design and production.
The 2023 Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- LTG. Robert L. Marion, USA, Principal Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (AL&T), Director, Army Acquisition Corps
- Lt. Gen Donna D. Shipton, USAF, Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, & Logistics
- VADM Francis Morley, USN, Principal Military Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition)
- MG Michael C. McCurry, USA, Commanding General, Army Aviation Center of Excellence
- Maj. Gen. Scott F. Benedict, USMC, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
- Rodney Davis, Acting Deputy Program Executive Officer, PEO Aviation
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Integrating indispensable Army Aviation capabilities & requirements to be decisive in land warfare
- Advancing sixth-generation air superiority through the development of a technologically advanced force
- Facilitating Army Aviation vertical lift dominance through the development of critical combat systems
- Modernizing the Army through the timely development and delivery of capabilities necessary for aviation dominance
- Accelerating cost-effective modernization to deliver innovative capabilities to the Warfighter & ensure air dominance against the adversary
- Providing cutting edge advantages to the MAGTF through lethal, agile, and sustainable aviation capabilities
- And more
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organizations cutting-edge technologies to over 275 attendees from all services, medical units, industry partners and practitioners. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org, 201-940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th Annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.aviationdominance.com/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://www.aviationdominance.com/
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://www.aviationdominance.com/
Categories