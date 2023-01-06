2023 Fiber Optic Asset Protection Summit Announced by Infrastructure Resources
The fiber construction boom is causing damage to buried utilities. This Summit brings experts together to discuss solutions.
Bloomington, MN, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This important industry summit, sponsored by the North American Telecommunication Damage Prevention Council (NTDPC), will take place on February 14th, 2023, at 12:00 PM EST. The infrastructure bill spending and construction boom make protecting the North American fiber optic infrastructure more difficult and extremely important. In 2023 this panel of industry experts will focus on the issue: “Infrastructure Bill: Discussing the Unknowns.”
The Summit moderator will be Christopher McDermott, Executive Director at AT&T. Mr. McDermott and the panel will discuss the infrastructure bill and the tentacles that present themselves for the industry as a whole. The panel of industry experts will consist of:
- George Kemp, VP, Safety, Government Affairs & Quality Assurance at MetroNet.
- Shane Bryan, VP OSP Engineering & Construction at Ritter Communications.
- Andrea Stainback, Locate Vendor Management Damage Prevention Manager at Lumen/CenturyLink.
Some of the key topics the panel will be discussing are likely to include:
- The strain on the system as a whole
- Safety – weather, COVID, excavators / locators being challenged
- Additional fiber money for broadband
- Rural and urban perspectives
This Summit will take place in Tampa at the Global Excavation Safety Conference (Global ESC). Scott Landes, CEO of Infrastructure Resources, producers of the Global ESC, points out some additional sessions being offered at the 18th Excavation Safety Conference:
- Fiber Builds with Damage Prevention as a High Priority: A case study of effective partnerships.
- Illinois Leading Telecommunication Service Provider Grafton Technologies Brings Operational Efficiencies with Locate Management Software.
- Is There a Standard for Fiber Optic Installation?
Register by Googling The Fiber Summit 2023
The Summit moderator will be Christopher McDermott, Executive Director at AT&T. Mr. McDermott and the panel will discuss the infrastructure bill and the tentacles that present themselves for the industry as a whole. The panel of industry experts will consist of:
- George Kemp, VP, Safety, Government Affairs & Quality Assurance at MetroNet.
- Shane Bryan, VP OSP Engineering & Construction at Ritter Communications.
- Andrea Stainback, Locate Vendor Management Damage Prevention Manager at Lumen/CenturyLink.
Some of the key topics the panel will be discussing are likely to include:
- The strain on the system as a whole
- Safety – weather, COVID, excavators / locators being challenged
- Additional fiber money for broadband
- Rural and urban perspectives
This Summit will take place in Tampa at the Global Excavation Safety Conference (Global ESC). Scott Landes, CEO of Infrastructure Resources, producers of the Global ESC, points out some additional sessions being offered at the 18th Excavation Safety Conference:
- Fiber Builds with Damage Prevention as a High Priority: A case study of effective partnerships.
- Illinois Leading Telecommunication Service Provider Grafton Technologies Brings Operational Efficiencies with Locate Management Software.
- Is There a Standard for Fiber Optic Installation?
Register by Googling The Fiber Summit 2023
Contact
Infrastructure ResourcesContact
Scott Landes
952-239-7339
IR-SavingLives.com
Scott Landes
952-239-7339
IR-SavingLives.com
Categories