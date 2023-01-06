Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates to Toys for Tots, Gives Gifts to Children
Maplewood, MO, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. donated $2,500 worth of toys to Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO through their Closets for a Cause giveback effort. Additionally, Saint Louis Closet Co. was able to donate over 1,000 toys following this year’s successful toy drive. All toys were given to the economically disadvantaged children the nonprofit serves.
This dollar amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout December 2022. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $101,527.64 to multiple local nonprofits.
The U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program collects new, unwrapped toys during November and December each year. They then distribute those as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community the campaign is held. In 2021, Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO, distributed 162,416 toys and supported 137,916 children.
Every other month, a new charity is selected, and February’s selection is L'Arche St. Louis. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. They are locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
