Donna Marie Laino's Best Guide for Bee Stings is Now Available
A new comprehensive book by Donna Marie Laino titled, "Bee Stings 2.0, Navigating Bee Stings: A Holistic Approach," hit the shelves of Amazon giving readers a resource to the care of and prevention of bee stings. Included is a unique section on holistic remedies and ways to avoid getting stung.
Philadelphia, PA, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The book is a welcomed addition to health resources as many people each year are stung by insects (bees, wasps, fire ants, etc.). This resource guide was created as reactions to these stings vary from simple discomfort to acute allergic reactions and even in some instances death. This guide also includes:
* How to distinguish the difference between a honey bee and a yellow jacket wasp
* Emergency and non-emergency action steps
* Removal of the stinger and what to do when stung
* Natural and alternative therapies for first aid
* Foods to eat and avoid when stung
This resource is for families, campers, camp nurses, hikers and anyone who lives, works, or plays around grass, plants and flowers.
About Donna Marie Laino: Donna Marie Laino lives in Philadelphia, PA. She is a Holistic Practitioner with decades of experience as a Registered Nurse, a former Medical Director of an international summer camp program, International Speaker, Author, former columnist for Champion's Magazine, Humorist, Professional Clown, Certified Laughter Leader, Life Coach, and a Ballroom Dancer. She is the adoptive mother of two children from Bangkok, Thailand.
Available now at Amazon: www.TinyURL.com/BeeStingGuide
