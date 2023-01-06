HBT Marketing Announces Neal Boornazian as New President
HBT Marketing, the Massachusetts-based marketing agency that adds behavioral science to marketing best practices, has announced that Neal Boornazian is assuming the role of President from retiring co-founder, John Sisson. Having led and grown multiple agencies and businesses, Boornazian draws from over 25 years of expertise and successes across a wide spectrum of business cases. With that experience as a foundation, he will lead HBT Marketing's strategic vision and growth.
Boston, MA, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HBT Marketing, the Massachusetts-based marketing agency that adds behavioral science to marketing best practices, has announced that Neal Boornazian is assuming the role of President from retiring co-founder, John Sisson.
Having led and grown multiple agencies and businesses, Boornazian draws from over 25 years of expertise and successes across a wide spectrum of business cases. With that experience as a foundation, he will lead HBT Marketing's strategic vision and growth, and set service levels that meet and exceed client expectations.
The move reunites Boornazian and HBT Marketing’s Chief Creative Officer, Nancy Harhut, who previously teamed up at Wilde Agency where they pioneered the integration of Behavioral Science and Direct Response Marketing, and propelled the agency to one of the top 35 in the U.S.
“I am delighted to join HBT Marketing and draw on my passion for combining Behavioral Science with marketing best practices in order to accelerate audience action by prompting innate decision-making instincts,” said Boornazian. “Additionally, I’m honored to be re-partnering with Nancy (Harhut), a true master in the field. I’m looking forward to continuing to drive better results and ROI for leading marketers by giving them the ‘human behavior advantage.’”
“I’m thrilled to have Neal joining us,” said Harhut. “He is a huge believer in the power of behavioral science in marketing, and is the ideal person to guide HBT Marketing into 2023 and beyond.”
About HBT Marketing:
HBT works with clients across a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance, nonprofit, education, and consumer goods and services. The agency increases engagement and response to marketing campaigns by triggering the automatic, hardwired decision defaults that people rely on to conserve mental energy.
Having led and grown multiple agencies and businesses, Boornazian draws from over 25 years of expertise and successes across a wide spectrum of business cases. With that experience as a foundation, he will lead HBT Marketing's strategic vision and growth, and set service levels that meet and exceed client expectations.
The move reunites Boornazian and HBT Marketing’s Chief Creative Officer, Nancy Harhut, who previously teamed up at Wilde Agency where they pioneered the integration of Behavioral Science and Direct Response Marketing, and propelled the agency to one of the top 35 in the U.S.
“I am delighted to join HBT Marketing and draw on my passion for combining Behavioral Science with marketing best practices in order to accelerate audience action by prompting innate decision-making instincts,” said Boornazian. “Additionally, I’m honored to be re-partnering with Nancy (Harhut), a true master in the field. I’m looking forward to continuing to drive better results and ROI for leading marketers by giving them the ‘human behavior advantage.’”
“I’m thrilled to have Neal joining us,” said Harhut. “He is a huge believer in the power of behavioral science in marketing, and is the ideal person to guide HBT Marketing into 2023 and beyond.”
About HBT Marketing:
HBT works with clients across a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance, nonprofit, education, and consumer goods and services. The agency increases engagement and response to marketing campaigns by triggering the automatic, hardwired decision defaults that people rely on to conserve mental energy.
Contact
HBT MarketingContact
Nancy Harhut
617-610-1897
hbtmktg.com
nboornazian@hbtmktg.com
Nancy Harhut
617-610-1897
hbtmktg.com
nboornazian@hbtmktg.com
Categories