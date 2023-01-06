HBT Marketing Announces Neal Boornazian as New President

HBT Marketing, the Massachusetts-based marketing agency that adds behavioral science to marketing best practices, has announced that Neal Boornazian is assuming the role of President from retiring co-founder, John Sisson. Having led and grown multiple agencies and businesses, Boornazian draws from over 25 years of expertise and successes across a wide spectrum of business cases. With that experience as a foundation, he will lead HBT Marketing's strategic vision and growth.