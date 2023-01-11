Parents in Karachi Can Now Get Access to Expertise of US and Canada Based Medical Specialists, Announces Human Health Care Services Pvt Ltd.
A group of primary care doctors and specialists practicing in the US, Canada and the UK have just launched Human-Healthcare.com, a startup transforming primary healthcare in Pakistan. In the initial phase, exclusively serving Karachi-based parents. They plan to rapidly spread to all major cities in Pakistan.
Karachi, Pakistan, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Human-Healthcare.com is a health startup focusing on parents of mostly overseas Pakistanis left back here while their children study or work abroad for a brighter future.
With high-tech gadgets, hybrid (home + telehealth) care model, a dedicated team of local doctors, nurses and care coordinators under supervision of US, Canada and UK based consultants, now overseas Pakistanis can feel relieved that their parents back home are getting VIP medical care. Delightfully, overseas Pakistanis can get all updates by their health team via Human smart app.
Still in its pilot phase, overseas Pakistanis are already enrolling their parents. One overseas Pakistani in the United States is using this for her father. She says, "Since COVID, my father feels uncomfortable going to hospitals or clinics. Having access to world class care at home is such a blessing in Pakistan."
Another overseas Pakistani in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia shared his feedback, "I was having difficulty getting my mom to get her tests done or take her medicines on time. But Human Healthcare fixed that. They sent over a lovely team who seemed to genuinely care for her. They talk to her regularly and provide the best service at home." Many overseas Pakistanis say their guilt of leaving their parents behind is gone after enrolling in this program.
The charges are 39$/Month, however, until January 31st 2023 Human-Healthcare.com is charging 25$/Month for this service that is only available in Karachi, currently.
