Umbraco Appoints Adam Bateson as Vice President of Sales
Top-performing Executive to strengthen Umbraco’s US Market Presence.
Charlotte, NC, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Umbraco, the open-source content management system pioneer, has appointed Adam Bateson as Vice President of Sales to support the company’s steady US growth. In this new role, Bateson will be responsible for leading Umbraco’s efforts in providing their US clientele with a CMS platform using their best-of-breed technology solutions.
Bateson was formerly Director of Sales at Kobiton where he led strategic and enterprise sales teams focused on SaaS, eCommerce, automation, and AI clientele. In addition to having previously held several successful management positions inside well known enterprise software organizations such as Dell Technologies and IBM, Bateson also has firsthand experience driving year-over-year sales growth for rapidly expanding software and SaaS companies within US and global markets.
Commenting on the appointment, Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO of Umbraco, said, “Adam joins us at a very exciting time for Umbraco as we continue to expand further into the US market with our headless CMS, cloud, and composable digital experience platform. He has an impressive track record of driving rapid growth and shares our focus on inspiring people to do great things and build brilliant online experiences with our technology.”
Umbraco’s open-source content management system (CMS) is supported by a global community of almost a quarter of a million developers and more than 1,500 digital agencies operating in 86 countries. More than 730,000 websites are built using Umbraco which provides seamless integrations with third party software and intuitive editing. Not only is Umbraco one of the most deployed contact management systems on the Microsoft stack, but it is in the top 5 most popular server applications and among the 10 most popular open-source tools available today.
“Umbraco combines everything exciting from Open Source and Digital Experience and helps make it simple for clients,” said Bateson. “The unique culture is what most attracted me to working at Umbraco.”
Jake Compton, US Partner Manager, commented, “We’re all thrilled to welcome Adam to our team and very excited at the opportunity to collaborate with him. His previous expertise, leadership skills, and knowledge will be vital to Umbraco’s continuous expansion within the US market. There is no doubt that he will play a key role in helping our clients successfully create truly amazing online experiences with Umbraco.”
In his downtime, Adam enjoys spending time with his wife, three children, and two dogs, traveling, reading science fiction, and skiing.
About Umbraco
Umbraco was founded in 2003 with the vision of making the complex simpler. The Danish company offers a flexible, user-friendly content management system at the core of its composable digital experience platform (DXP), which seamlessly integrates with best-of-breed third-party applications to provide unlimited functionality and customization.
A leader in open-source tools and server applications, its success lies in the open-source model, a unique community of more than 220,000 developers and users, and a well-established partner network of digital agencies. Umbraco has 100+ employees, is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with a branch office in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com.
About Umbraco
Umbraco was founded in 2003 with the vision of making the complex simpler. The Danish company offers a flexible, user-friendly content management system at the core of its composable digital experience platform (DXP), which seamlessly integrates with best-of-breed third-party applications to provide unlimited functionality and customization.
A leader in open-source tools and server applications, its success lies in the open-source model, a unique community of more than 220,000 developers and users, and a well-established partner network of digital agencies. Umbraco has 100+ employees, is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with a branch office in Charlotte, North Carolina.
