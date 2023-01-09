Next Week: Joint Fires Summit
DSI’s 2nd Annual Joint Fires Summit is taking place next week, in Huntsville, AL.
Huntsville, AL, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute's 2023 Joint Fires Summit will convene senior leaders from across the fires and artillery communities for two days of networking, educational presentations, and product and service demonstrations.
This year's event features a panel discussion about Embracing a Modern Air Denial Strategy to Deter Enemy Attacks and Maintain a Competitive Advantage.
Attendees will hear unique insight from leaders throughout DoD, Military, and Industry about the opportunities and challenges that will define Joint Fires in the next decade of multi-domain operations. Speakers will share their perspective on efforts to enhance combat readiness, improve artillery systems for direct and indirect fires, and increase interoperability with joint partners and allies.
Panel Moderator:
Dr. Tom Karako: Senior Fellow, International Security Program & Director, Missile Defense Project, CSIS
Panelists:
BGen Mark H. Clingan, USMC: Assistant Deputy Commandant to Combat Development and Integration; Deputy Commanding General of Marine Corps Combat Development Command
COL Dewey A. Granger, USA (Ret): Vice President, Dynetics; Former Chief of Staff, Space Missile Defense Command, USA (2011-2015)
Dr. Patti Dare: Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Davidson Technologies Inc.; Former Huntsville Site Executive/Strategic Missile Defense Requirements and Capabilities Executive, Raytheon Technologies (2019-2022)
Eric Ellis: Partner, E2 Strategies; Former Senior Vice President and General Manager, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (2016-2022)
Join the fire and artillery community at the 2023 Joint Fires Summit to learn from these, and many other, esteemed speakers, make connections, and much more.
The 2023 Joint Fires Summit will take place from January 18-19 at the Stone Event Center in Huntsville, AL. Active-duty military and government attend free. Please visit fires.dsigroup.org for complete details.
Contact
Defense Strategies Institute
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://fires.dsigroup.org/
