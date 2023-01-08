Platinum Educational Group Announce New Educational Workshops in 2023
Grandville, MI, January 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Platinum Educational Group: The Testing, Scheduling, Competency Tracking, and Compliance Reporting Experts are pleased to announce a new and affordable workshop series for EMS educators in 2023. The series, entitled Moving Your Program Forward, is designed to students maximize their success by collecting, evaluating, and leveraging pertinent admission assessments and exploring progressive testing and discuss its application in the classroom. The series will also explore using kinesthetic teaching methods and deployment in the classroom, as well as, hands-on application.
Six National Locations: Dallas, TX (February 17-18) Los Angeles, CA (April 21-22) Portland, OR (June 16-17) Pittsburgh, PA (August 4-5) Nashville, TN (September 8-9) Orlando, FL (November 10-11)
This new series will be presented in six national locations and taught by the Education Team at Platinum Educational Group. Chaired by Platinum’s Director of Education, Sherry Kinnucan, and Medical Educators, Michael Nemeth, and David Quinn, will delve into classroom topics, procedures, and applications to assist educators in the EMS classroom.
“The 2023 Platinum Educational Group workshops are designed to assist all educators to be successful through knowledge, practice, and hands-on learning techniques,” said Sherry Kinnucan. “We are excited to once again offer an educational series geared for EMS Program Directors and educators.” The cost to attend the one-and-a-half-day workshop series is $25. Each workshop will include a free catered lunch on the first day, coffee, water, and prizes to be given away from local area businesses. The workshop series also includes 12 CE credits for professional development documentation.
Platinum Educational Group would like to thank 2022 giveaway donations from The Phoenician Luxury Resort, Rainbow Ryders, the House of Comedy, the Mob Museum, Alcatraz Escape Games, Escapology Escape Room Phoenix, Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Cobblestone Auto Spa, the Watershed Distillery, Maritime Museum of Columbus, Gentle Breeze Hot Air Balloon Inc., CrimsonCup Coffee and Tea, Columbus Association of Performing Arts, Boston Crawling History Pub Crawls, The Freedom Trail Foundation, the Coolidge Theatre, Old Town Trolly Tours, Zoo New England, Improv Asylum, Boston Harbor City Cruises, Chicago Wolves, Painting with a Twist, Cocktail Culture Co., Speed Raceway-Horsham Track, Longwood Gardens, Indiana State Museum, Wine and Canvas (Indianapolis), Climb Time Indy, and Footlite Musicals.
Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, scheduling, competency tracking, and compliance reporting. Our markets include the Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, Nursing, and Health Professions industries. We provide the most valid and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), and Registered Nurse (RN) training institutions. Our competency tracking and scheduling software programs include the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health professions.
Contact
Jeremy Johnson
616-818-7877
www.platinumed.com
