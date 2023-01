DB Investing Expands the BD Department with the New Industry-Veteran Recruit

Nicossia, Cyprus, January 12, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Seychelles-regulated securities dealer DB Investing has recently confirmed a new hire in Cyprus. Neofytos Hadjineofytou, who previously worked with major brokerage companies, has become the latest addition to the Business Development department.Hadjineofytou holds Business Administration degrees from two universities in New York, USA. He is currently working on his MBA degree in Banking and Finance.He will now boost DB Investing’s steady growth and expansion efforts with his valuable experience and business acumen.A New ChapterHadjineofytou remarked on the new challenge that he was eager to face:“DB Investing has recently become a well-known example of innovation and progress among industry professionals. I am happy to join the team and further improve that image, especially for the worldwide expansion project for the next 3 years.”Hadjineofytou is the third recent addition to the company’s growing BD department, soon after Christoforos Koulermo and Laura di Aguer, following the departure of Alla Talji in November.One of the company’s executives Gennaro Lanza stressed the importance of building the right team:“In a highly competitive industry such as ours, success is never random. You need to challenge the competitors that try to take your best clients and employees, as well as damage your online company reputation to damage your business. But we need to fight every day these challenges, because great people achieve remarkable results and at the end of the day, the results will speak.”The steady growth of DB InvestingDB Investing has a growing team of specialists based in Dubai, Cyprus, and developing many other financial hubs and connections across the globe. The company presents its services to English, Arabic, Spanish, and Portuguese-speaking customers, focusing to expand the business in the MENA region, LATAM, and Asia with new and local payment methods added in the last months and more is going to come.They offer more than three hundred assets with fair pricing. They are set to more than triple that number soon, with over 1,000 CFD instruments for currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices.Contact Information:https://dbinvesting.commarketing@dbinvesting.comDubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A2. Unit 101, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesGriva Degeni Avenue, Nikolaou and Zavos building, Office 103, Agios Nikolaos, Limassol, CyprusAbis Centre, Office 15, Avenue D’Arhoa, Providence Industrial Estate. Mahe, Seychelles+44 2033074420 / +357 25054750https://www.linkedin.com/company/dbinvesting/https://www.facebook.com/dbinvesting.broker/https://www.instagram.com/db.investing/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFfAgIHgu8hvFiUtWRnkN-A