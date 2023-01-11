Donald C. Dukes Selected as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Humble, TX, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donald C. Dukes of Humble, Texas has been selected as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government/military.
About Donald C. Dukes
Donald C. Dukes is a retired submarine officer for the Maritime service branch of the United States Armed Force. He served from 1957-1977 and was responsible for nuclear engineering, operating a nuclear reactor, power generation, and propulsion systems.
Donald was born on February 8, 1939 in Fort Myers, Florida. He enjoys golf, reading, and family activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
