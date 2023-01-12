New Technology for Muscle and Joint Pain Brought to Austin, TX
Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief brings advanced therapy equipment to Austin, TX to treat pain without surgery or medications.
Austin, TX, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief announces the expansion of their clinic to include new state of the art technology for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain and disfunction. On a mission to help the local community reach pain relief and improve their daily activities, the practice opened at 1106 Clayton Ln., Suite 135E, Austin, TX. Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief welcomes current and new patients in the Austin and surrounding areas to a friendly and caring environment, and seeks to provide every patient with the most advanced treatment options to relieve pain.
“We are very excited about this new technology and the amazing results we are seeing. As experienced practitioners we have treated many patients over the years with different protocols and techniques, it is very exciting to be able to bring in technology that provides patients with non-invasive, non-surgical options to heal, find relief to their pain, and improve function. Shockwave Therapy is revolutionizing the way we treat the body to help it heal itself,” said head of clinic Dr. Azucena Pannell DC.
Extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT) is a noninvasive treatment that involves delivery of high-pressure acoustic waves to injured soft tissue to reduce pain and promote healing. First used in the early 1980s, this type of ESWT emerged as a treatment known as lithotripsy to eliminate kidney stones. In the decades that followed, researchers began to examine other potential clinical applications for ESWT, including the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. It is thought that ESWT induces tissue regeneration and neovascularization, induces pain relief via hyperstimulation analgesia, and in the case of tendinopathies, disintegrates calcified deposits.
Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief serves patients with analysis, in-house radiology equipment, and a range of advanced technology devices designed to treat a variety of issues and conditions.
Some conditions that have shown results are
· Tennis or golfer’s elbow
· Knee pain
· Plantar fasciitis
· Achilles tendinitis
· Chronic neck and shoulder pain
· Back Pain
· Hip Pain
· And more
About Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief:
At Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief, we believe that health is the most important asset anyone can have in life. When the body is given the proper tools, healing can begin from within. Our practice has been created with a health-care model that honors your individual innate healing ability. We are committed to the integrative functional treatment model; an approach to clinical care that is both comprehensive and patient-centered.
Visit advancedshockwavepr.com or call our office 512-733-9139 to learn more about Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief and our current initial consultation special.
“We are very excited about this new technology and the amazing results we are seeing. As experienced practitioners we have treated many patients over the years with different protocols and techniques, it is very exciting to be able to bring in technology that provides patients with non-invasive, non-surgical options to heal, find relief to their pain, and improve function. Shockwave Therapy is revolutionizing the way we treat the body to help it heal itself,” said head of clinic Dr. Azucena Pannell DC.
Extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT) is a noninvasive treatment that involves delivery of high-pressure acoustic waves to injured soft tissue to reduce pain and promote healing. First used in the early 1980s, this type of ESWT emerged as a treatment known as lithotripsy to eliminate kidney stones. In the decades that followed, researchers began to examine other potential clinical applications for ESWT, including the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. It is thought that ESWT induces tissue regeneration and neovascularization, induces pain relief via hyperstimulation analgesia, and in the case of tendinopathies, disintegrates calcified deposits.
Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief serves patients with analysis, in-house radiology equipment, and a range of advanced technology devices designed to treat a variety of issues and conditions.
Some conditions that have shown results are
· Tennis or golfer’s elbow
· Knee pain
· Plantar fasciitis
· Achilles tendinitis
· Chronic neck and shoulder pain
· Back Pain
· Hip Pain
· And more
About Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief:
At Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief, we believe that health is the most important asset anyone can have in life. When the body is given the proper tools, healing can begin from within. Our practice has been created with a health-care model that honors your individual innate healing ability. We are committed to the integrative functional treatment model; an approach to clinical care that is both comprehensive and patient-centered.
Visit advancedshockwavepr.com or call our office 512-733-9139 to learn more about Advanced Shockwave Pain Relief and our current initial consultation special.
Contact
Advanced Shockwave Pain ReliefContact
Azucena Pannell DC
512-733-9139
advancedshockwavepainrelief.com
Azucena Pannell DC
512-733-9139
advancedshockwavepainrelief.com
Categories