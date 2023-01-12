Indie Skincare Brand Cecile's Debuts at BLK + GRN

After a months-long review process by black health experts, Cecile’s products debuts on the BLK + GRN platform today were welcomed among companies like Kreyol Essence, Mischo Beauty, The Honey Pot, and more incredible Black-Woman owned and led companies. Cecile’s Bath & Body, an innovative, truly clean skincare care company that targets women of color, today announced that their hero SKUs are now available on BLK + GRN, the premier platform for clean beauty for and by women of color.