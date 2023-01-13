Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Acquisition of KES Excavating Services by Bug Tussel Wireless
Hobart, WI, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of KES Excavating, a Wisconsin company by Bug Tussel Wireless (Hilbert Communication), also a Wisconsin company.
KES is a local, family-owned business that prides itself on hard work, dedication, and getting the job done right the first time. KES is a hydro-excavation and specialty excavation company that works in the utility, commercial, and industrial sectors. Services include civil work for cell towers, underground electrical installations, and hydro excavation.
Bug Tussel Wireless, a subsidiary of Hilbert Communications, brings the best of internet technology to rural Wisconsin. Bug Tussel has a goal of delivering world-class, high-speed internet options to rural areas providing an even playing field for all internet users, despite where they live.
The two firms previously had a working relationship, but with this new integration, both companies will be able to provide their clients with a larger range of services.
"The professionals at Benchmark International worked with us to understand what we wanted when looking to sell our company and made sure potential buyers were aware of our desires. They were professional, courteous, and had our best interests in mind. It was a pleasure working with Benchmark International." – Kyle Stankevitz, Owner, KES Excavating Services.
Kyle and Eric were great clients to work with. This opportunity to vertically integrate creates a strong company going forward. The ability to keep tighter controls and work in-house is going to reap benefits for their future clients in the years to come. – Jonathan Blair, Senior Associate.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
