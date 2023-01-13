Giving Back to the Sheboygan Community Through PSCO Kieffer Cares
Sheboygan, WI, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local sign company PSCO Kieffer wrapped up 2022 with several activities supporting the sign company's mission, PSCO Kieffer Cares. The initiative was officially launched in November 2022 by PSCO Kieffer, designed to give back to the local Sheboygan community through company-wide efforts.
The first activity included a donation drive for a local outreach group, BabyCare. This organization is committed to helping families struggling with baby supplies. The PSCO Kieffer team collected and donated several critical items in need for local families.
PSCO Kieffer partnered with Kindred Heart Families to foster three children for the holidays. PSCO Kieffer team members donated several items to help make the holidays a little brighter for children in the foster care system.
Another initiative this holiday season was PSCO Kieffer's Toys for Tots drive. The company placed a donation box inside the Sheboygan manufacturing facility for unwrapped toys. Once it was overflowing with unwrapped toys, they were donated and distributed to less fortunate children in the area to send a message of hope. 2022 marked the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots, and PSCO Kieffer was proud to support a great cause that gives so much to local communities.
The final PSCO Kieffer Cares initiative was a giving tree for the Humane Society of Sheboygan County. Several items were collected and donated for animals that have no voice for themselves or are put into poor situations by their owners. PSCO Kieffer was proud to provide many needed items for this organization that does a great job of caring for and placing animals throughout the local community.
The company is grateful for all team members who help support all initiatives in the Sheboygan community through their various initiatives. They are looking forward to outlining 2023 plans to make a year-round impact through PSCO Kieffer Cares.
About PSCO Kieffer
PSCO Kieffer, located in Sheboygan, WI, is the Midwest Corporate Headquarters for Philadelphia Sign Company. Our roots date back to the 1950s, and we have evolved into an industry leader in product innovation and quality craftsmanship with over 115,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art manufacturing space. We design, value engineer, manage code review and permitting, fabrication, installation management, and handle maintenance requests as a single-source sign provider.
The average team member has been with us for ten years, which means you get centuries of experience from a team passionate about signage and branding programs. Not all signs are created equal, and by selecting PSCO Kieffer as your partner, you get more. We specialize in managing nationwide signage and branding programs and are committed to being an invaluable extension of your team. One call is all it takes to create the sign that optimizes your brand elements and maximizes your local exposure.
About PSCO Global Group
PSCO Global Group is the parent company of Philadelphia Sign, ID Associates, and PSCO Kieffer. Our organization dates back over 115 years as a privately held family-owned business that understands the sign industry and values making the best decisions for our customers. Combined, we offer 587,000 sq ft of manufacturing facilities to support our customers' needs. PSCO Global Group has six sign manufacturing facilities and offices in Palmyra, NJ, Pennsauken, NJ, Littleton, MA, Dothan, AL, Palmetto, FL, and Sheboygan, WI. These are complemented by additional sales and service locations nationwide to connect our customer's brand with their audience – globally, regionally, and locally.
Kelly David
800-659-2493
pscokieffer.com/
