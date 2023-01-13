Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between W.A. Imports and Forever Cheese
Hebron, IL, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Illinois-based W. A. Imports and New York City-based Forever Cheese.
W.A. Imports is an importer, processor, and distributor of specialty Asian food with an emphasis on Korean and Japanese Goods. The company's products can be found in a variety of restaurants, grocery, and specialty markets throughout North America. Forever Cheese, which began in 1998, imports the highest quality and unique cheeses and specialty food from the Mediterranean.
This strategic acquisition will allow both companies to scale, expand their product offerings, and utilize their existing networks to provide more food to more people.
“David was a pleasure to work with. This company received quite a lot of interest upon entering the market. We worked hard to bring him a buyer quickly, but after a few meetings, it was clear that the buyer needed to be someone in the industry. These groups came to a quick agreement, and no time was wasted moving forward. The new entity will truly be a game changer when it comes to high-end food imports." – Jonathan Blair, Senior Associate, Benchmark International.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
