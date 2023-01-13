Grand Opening of Bonita Dreams Travel
Toronto, Canada, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bonita Dreams Travel is a new full-service travel agency that specializes Caribbean and Mexican All-Inclusive Vacations and Cruises for couples, families, weddings and groups.
They plan your trip based on your unique needs and desires while taking care of every detail including airfare, hotels and activities, which saves you time and provides you with the best value for your travel dollar.
At Bonita Dreams Travel, travel is more than just a vacation, it’s an opportunity to explore and discover new cultures and places.
Bonita Dreams Travel offers a Complimentary Vacation Planning Session where you can discuss your wants and desires so they can help you find a vacation getaway to fit your budget and needs.
Mike May
416-367-8264 Ext. 3233
https://bonitadreamstravel.com
