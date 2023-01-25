White Sand Capital Pays 12% in Returns for Passive Investors in 2023
Honolulu, HI, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Our Home Investments, the Honolulu based real estate investment team, has become the #1 home investment team in Hawaii with deals totaling over 150 million. Our Home Investments has succeeded through their work with locals, providing better living situations as well as wealth creation opportunities. The company has worked through the challenging characteristics of Hawaii’s unique housing background, as the land has limited zoning for housing and qualifies under a tier 1 market.
The company, which launched in 2013, now has transformed to include another side of the business—White Sand Capital. In the year 2022, White Sand Capital totaled $324,940 in private investor returns through a variety of projects including rehabbed homes, rental properties, and commercial estate. Returns on all investors' money has garnered 12% returns within 6 to 18 months.
White Sand Capital works to create wealth for local people in Hawaii and throughout the mainland, providing investment opportunities to individuals without any of the leg work. The investment firm emphasizes a process that enables investors to make smart, informed decisions regarding their investments, done through lending both education and resources, White Sand Capital brings investors to the forefront of the process, giving way to higher yield return rates on their capital.
“There’s a big misconception in Hawaii regarding homeownership and real-estate projects,” states Indar Lange, Our Home Investments and White Sand Capital’s founder. “I think that’s what scares so many local people away from the real-estate market as a whole. They don’t know where to start and think they have to buy the million dollar house up-front when really you need to buy the smaller condo/townhouse you can afford—live in it, sell it and keep moving up to that million dollar house.”
In the year 2023, White Sand Capital plans to create more investment opportunities in the commercial real estate space, giving investors higher access to tax benefits. The company has announced an opening of a co-working space in Downtown Waikiki, as well as the launch of their real estate education course.
About Our Home Investments and White Sand Capital:
We are the #1 home investment team in the State of Hawaii with over 100 projects completed across Hawaii and the mainland. Through extensive research, we buy all of our properties off-market to help folks with their foreclosures, financial responsibilities, and privacy concerns. These properties we invest in are physically vetted and taken through multiple deal analyzers to ensure we have the best opportunities for our investors. We offer investing opportunities for our different projects across the nation to empower people to make the best decision with their money.
