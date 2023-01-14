CETMATRIX Announces the Launch of Coaching Package for Specially Able Students
Specially able are the persons who have different capabilities to the average person. It's an umbrella term, and can be used to describe a wide spectrum of disabilities, from blind people, to amputees, to wheelchair users.
Hyderabad, India, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CETMATRIX - Career and Education, an EdTech company with focus on career planning, higher education and admissions announces the launch of specialized product for specially able persons to help them in securing admission in higher education institutions. "Specially Able People" is a term used to describe individuals with disabilities. It is often used as a more positive and empowering term, as it emphasizes the abilities and strengths of these individuals rather than their limitations. It is important to treat all individuals with respect and dignity, regardless of any disabilities they may have.
Higher education opportunities for individuals with disabilities have expanded in recent years. Many colleges and universities have implemented accommodations and support services to make higher education more accessible for specially able students. This can include things like note-taking services, sign language interpreters, and assistive technology. Additionally, many institutions have designated departments or offices to provide additional support and resources for specially able students. It is also important to note that some countries have laws and regulations to ensure that specially able students have equal access to education and services.
Many higher education institutions across the world offer special incentives to specially able students in terms of relaxation in admission criteria, special scholarships, reduced tuition fees and even special employment opportunities. Faisal Faruqui, CEO of CETMATRIX, stated that, "At CETMATRIX, we work on empowering specially able students to secure admission in top ranked universities of the world with scholarships and fellowship. As a part of coaching and consulting we offer profile development guidance, university shortlisting, course planning, scholarship identification and fellowship."
If you are a specially able student and are interested in accelerating your career by pursuing higher education from the best universities, CETMATRIX invites you for life changing opportunity. For more details visit CETMATRIX website
