Kristen M. Toepfer Named a Woman of the Month for December 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Hackettstown, NJ, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kristen M. Toepfer of Hackettstown, New Jersey has been named a Woman of the Month for December 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of nonprofit and volunteering.
About Kristen M. Toepfer
Kristen M. Toepfer is a consultant, speaker, and survivor. One day, she was walking the runway for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine during New York Fashion Week. The next, she suffered a massive hemorrhage stroke, brain swelling, fell into a coma, and subsequently underwent numerous brain surgeries. Kristen has fought her way back to health and now helps others who have undergone similar circumstances. She is an advocate for stroke victims and those with aphasia, and makes videos for Facebook for support groups.
“I became a stroke and aphasia advocate because of the life changing situation that happened to me in 2018. I was in a coma and then had eight brain surgeries. I couldn't talk for two years,” said Toepfer. “It became my mission to spread awareness.”
A graduate of Sussex County Community College, Kristen received an A.S. in Liberal Arts. Prior to becoming a speaker, she worked for UPS as an industrial engineer.
Kristen belongs to Supermodels Unlimited. She won the Director’s Award for the Mrs. New Jersey America Pageant in 2022. In 2021, she was nominated a Stroke Hero by the Stroke Foundation.
In her spare time, Kristen enjoys hiking and outdoor activities.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Kristen M. Toepfer
Kristen M. Toepfer is a consultant, speaker, and survivor. One day, she was walking the runway for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine during New York Fashion Week. The next, she suffered a massive hemorrhage stroke, brain swelling, fell into a coma, and subsequently underwent numerous brain surgeries. Kristen has fought her way back to health and now helps others who have undergone similar circumstances. She is an advocate for stroke victims and those with aphasia, and makes videos for Facebook for support groups.
“I became a stroke and aphasia advocate because of the life changing situation that happened to me in 2018. I was in a coma and then had eight brain surgeries. I couldn't talk for two years,” said Toepfer. “It became my mission to spread awareness.”
A graduate of Sussex County Community College, Kristen received an A.S. in Liberal Arts. Prior to becoming a speaker, she worked for UPS as an industrial engineer.
Kristen belongs to Supermodels Unlimited. She won the Director’s Award for the Mrs. New Jersey America Pageant in 2022. In 2021, she was nominated a Stroke Hero by the Stroke Foundation.
In her spare time, Kristen enjoys hiking and outdoor activities.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories