Defense Strategies Institute Presents the 11th Annual Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Summit
DSI's 11th Annual Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Summit will take place this March 8-9, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland.
National Harbor, MD, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 11th Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Summit, taking place this March 8-9, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. This year’s summit will focus the integration of UxS capabilities into the multi domain operating environment as well as their use cases beyond the battlefield in support of DoD., highlighting this year’s theme “Leveraging Intelligent Autonomous Systems for Multi-Domain Operations.”
This year’s forum will cover both strategic and technical priorities and emerging research to best support UxS utilization across the Services.
2023 Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Summit confirmed speakers include:
LtGen Karsten S. Heckl, USMC, Deputy Commandant CD&I, Commanding General, MCCDC
Dr. Jaret C. Riddick, SSTM, Principal Director for Autonomy, Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization, OUSD(R&E)
CAPT Michael D. Brasseur, USN, Commodore, Task Force 59, Commander, Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence Integration
Schuyler Moore, Chief Technology Officer, USCENTCOM
Dr. Jason Stack, SES, Deputy Director, Unmanned Task Force, Office of Naval Research
Lt. Col. Thomas Meagher, USAF, Prime Division Chief, AFWERX
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Leveraging Innovative Autonomous Technologies to Build a More Lethal and Distributed Future Naval Force
- Army Vision: Supporting the Integration of UAS into the Future Operating Environment
- Utilizing UxS and AI to Counter Threats and Advance USN Strategic Goals
- Unifying and Advancing Trusted Autonomy for UxS and Robotic Systems in Support of the Joint Force
- Enhancing Amphibious Capabilities to Ensure Effective Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) for the MAGTF
- Leading Rapid and Focused Acquisition of Advanced Systems to Enable Total Situational Awareness for SOF Warfighters
- Accelerating USAF R&D Efforts on UxS to Transform Capability Development Strategy
DSI welcomes Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Quinn Curtis at qcurtis@dsigroup.org, 201.987.1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/
