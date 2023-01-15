The COM-ICDB7 Brings Server-Grade Intel® Xeon® Processing to the COM Express Type 7 Form Factor
Pairing exceptional versatility with 3rd Generation Intel Xeon D processors, the COM-ICDB7 provides a simplified solution to complex projects.
Taipei, Taiwan, January 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading Computer-on-Modules developer, has added the COM-ICDB7, powered by the 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® D Processor platform (formerly Ice Lake-D), to its extensive COM Express Module product line.
Designed to provide an easily-incorporated solution for drone fleet control, biomedical science, and data analysis applications, the COM-ICDB7 offers server-grade CPU performance of up to 10 cores and 20 threads via 3rd Generation Intel Xeon processors on a 4.92" x 3.75" (125mm x 95mm) COM Express Type 7 form factor.
Supporting a 70W CPU, the COM-ICDB7 can power multiple expansion modules via its one PCIe 4.0 (x16) and four PCIe 3.0 (x4) slots, along with two DDR4 SODIMM sockets providing up to 64GB system memory with ECC support, adding stability to large data analytics applications. Additionally, four 10GbE ports are accessible via its carrier board for high-speed, high-volume data transference. Such attributes make the COM-ICDB7 able to execute complex computing tasks, which AAEON believe will be particularly useful for solutions deployed in fields such as industrial automation, edge servers, and data centers.
Optional additions to the COM-ICDB7 include a custom carrier board, which offers a more cost-effective approach to outdoor deployment, expanding the potential field-uses available to customers while also enhancing the product’s longevity by preventing the need to replace the entire system in the event of damage.
With AAEON’s dedication to providing tailored solutions for its customers, the COM-ICDB7 is eligible for application-specific customization such as wider operational temperature ranges for projects requiring a solution able to perform in harsher environments. Consequently, AAEON feel the COM-ICDB7 is also capable of powering mobile, rigorous solutions for smart city, transport, and drone fleet control applications.
For more information about the COM-ICDB7, please visit our product page or contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
