New Health and Wellness Magazine Launches to Provide Expert Insights and Trends in the Industry
Wellness South Florida is a printed magazine about South Florida's Best Doctors, Longevity Clinics, Fitness Centers, etc. It covers topics like anti-aging treatments, cosmetic procedures, and overall health. As the premiere resource for promoting related businesses from the Keys to Palm Beach, it's a great way to diversify marketing efforts in print.
Miami Beach, FL, January 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new magazine dedicated to the medspa industry has recently launched, providing readers with expert insights and the latest trends in the field. The magazine, "Wellness South Florida," will cover various topics, including new treatments and technologies, industry news, and best practices for medspa owners and operators.
Each issue will feature articles written by industry leaders and contributions from prominent medspa owners and practitioners. The publication will also include a section devoted to showcasing the latest products and services available to the cosmetic surgery industry.
As Wellness South Florida gets popular, advertising rates are sure to rise. However, initial endorsers will lock in these prices for life. The magazine will remember those who were among the 1st to sponsor its early stages. It's a good idea to purchase advertising in the debut issue today.
Starting Wellness South Florida, which will be published annually and printed monthly. This 8.5 x 11-inch paperback magazine has roughly 100 premium color interior glossy pages per issue. Each month, half of all profits go toward printing more copies. The magazine then gets distributed to Hotels, Salons, Longevity Clinics, Fitness Centers, etc. Every distribution location is verified on a Distribution Map online.
Before each print run, the magazine gets updated with their newest advertisers. Published online, the Free downloadable eBook version of Wellness South Florida contains clickable backlinks aimed toward advertisers.
"I'm thrilled to launch Wellness South Florida and provide a valuable resource for the industry," said Michael Anthony Alberta, the magazine's editor-in-chief. "With the increasing popularity of Medspas, Longevity Clinics, and Fitness Centers, it's important to have a dedicated publication that keeps readers informed about the latest trends and developments in the field. By providing valuable information, Wellness South Florida is committed the health industry's growth and success."
Wellness South Florida is now available for subscription and can be delivered to a related business, all for Free.
For more information or to request an interview with the editor, don't hesitate to contact Michael Anthony Alberta directly.
+1 786-298-7880
https://www.wellnesssouthflorida.com/
