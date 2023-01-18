The UpTeam Has Received HUB Certification from the State of Texas
The UpTeam Co. LLC recently received HUB certification from the State of Texas. This certification opens the door for State agencies to secure services from The UpTeam.
Austin, TX, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Historically Underutilized Business Program (HUB) was created to promote full and equal procurement opportunities for small, minority- and women-owned businesses. Companies interested in doing business with the State of Texas are encouraged to become HUB certified.
The UpTeam Co. LLC is grateful to be acknowledged by the State by meeting all the requirements for HUB certification. Agencies using HUB-certified businesses on contracts receive credit toward meeting established HUB goals. The HUB Program is a state level program required by law and managed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.
“We are excited to help serve the State by working with them on their staffing needs,” said Shay Hopson, Co-Founder of The UpTeam. “Many of our hiring consultants have recruited for the State of Texas and other government agencies in the past and look forward to building on those relationships for the future.”
About The UpTeam Consultants:
The UpTeam Consultants is formed by a group of consultants bringing a combined 50 years of direct hire recruiting and staffing experience in a wide variety of industries. The Central Texas-based company is on a mission to provide an efficient, effective, and enjoyable staffing experience, striving to understand the needs of employers and job seekers and to facilitate the perfect match of experience, skill, and cultural fit. To learn more about The UpTeam Co. LLC, visit www.theupteamco.com or call (512) 922-4112.
